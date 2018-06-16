2019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 Drag Races Honda Civic Racecar with Crushing Results

When you find yourself behind the wheel of a 2019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1, you have to always be prepared for a battle, as other drivers will constantly challenge you. And with some C7 ZR1 twins recently hitting the drag strip, this led to a series of all-out quarter-mile brawls.

Those whoe spend their time at the strip are familiar with such Civics, since we're talking about a racecar conversion. So while the compact maintainted its front-wheel-drive nature, the car packs tons of changes, from the uber-fat front tires to the extreme goodies fitted to its turbo-four.



We won't go deeper into the details of the battle, since we don't want to ruin the giggles delivered by the video. Nevertheless, since the footage also includes the elapsed time and trap speed numbers of the two, you'll get a complete view of the matter.



Now, you'll notice that the Chevys we have here can go below the official 1,320 feet time of the C7 ZR1, which sits at 10.6 seconds. And the explanation behind these times is simple, as the two had been taken down the aftermarket path.



To be more precise, the supercharged 6.2-liter V8s of the ZR1s had received cold air intakes and X-Pipe exhausts. And while we're not aware of the horsepower gain, we'll remind you that the stock engine delivers 755 hp (make that 765 PS).



Nevertheless, with the LT5 heart of the car still being fresh, tuners haven't had time to come up with proper updates. Nevertheless, we should see the new ZR1 being pushed into four-digit territory before the end of the year.



Returning to the Corvette ZR1 drag racing action that brought us here, the said drag strip adventure involved plenty of other races, some of which saw the Corvette battling old-school American muscle.