Dodge Demon Drag Races Nissan GT-Rs in Brutal Texas Showdown

While the Dodge Demon and the Nissan GT-R could handly be more different, there's one key aspect that brings them together - both the Dodge and the Nissan halo cars are unfriendly to the scales and yet the engineers behind them have managed to manipulate this in a way that delivers delicious quarter-mile performance. So what happens when they're thrown at each other?

4 photos



While there are a few modded Dodge Challgenr SRT Demons out there, the one we have here comes in factory stock form, while packing the Demon crate goodies, namely the race gas ECU that allows it HEMI motor to deliver 840 ponies and the skinny front tires. However, we can't be sure about the R35 GT-Rs the Mopar machine races.



Those of you tuned into our drag racing stories might recognize the funky video editing, since this is a clip that comes from the Demonology YouTube label. And if you're looking for other Demon vs. the world compilations of the sort, we'll remind you of the



Since we mentioned the aftermarket side of the story, we'll zoom in and tell you that the Demon has barely passed the 1,000 hp mark. Nevertheless, we could see the uber-Challenger reaching 1,500 hp this season. As for the best 1,320 feet performance of the Dodge, the world record currently sits at 9.13 seconds.



As for Godzilla, this has been with us for over a decade and it shows. Tuners have had plenty of time to play with the Nissan supercar, which means that extreme examples can now go past 3,000 hp and



The question above could be answered with the help of a drag race, but you know what's better than that? Multiple sprinting battles, of course, and we're here to give you just that.While there are a few modded Dodge Challgenr SRT Demons out there, the one we have here comes in factory stock form, while packing the Demon crate goodies, namely the race gasthat allows it HEMI motor to deliver 840 ponies and the skinny front tires. However, we can't be sure about the R35 GT-Rs the Mopar machine races.Those of you tuned into our drag racing stories might recognize the funky video editing, since this is a clip that comes from the Demonology YouTube label. And if you're looking for other Demon vs. the world compilations of the sort, we'll remind you of the Camaro (ZL1) - and Corvette (ZR1) -involving adventures we recently discussed.Since we mentioned the aftermarket side of the story, we'll zoom in and tell you that the Demon has barely passed the 1,000 hp mark. Nevertheless, we could see the uber-Challenger reaching 1,500 hp this season. As for the best 1,320 feet performance of the Dodge, the world record currently sits at 9.13 seconds.As for Godzilla, this has been with us for over a decade and it shows. Tuners have had plenty of time to play with the Nissan supercar, which means that extreme examples can now go past 3,000 hp and deliver high-6s quarter-mile passes.