Nissan GT-R Becomes Japan's Most Awesome Police Car: Godzilla the Cop!

Remember how they said police cars don't chase you if you're doing more than 180 kph (112 mph) at the beginning of Tokyo Drift? Yeah, that's not going to be a problem if they have a Nissan GT-R.

Accord to Nissan, the car was donated to the Tochigi Prefecture. The gift marked 50 years of operations at the Nissan Kaminokawa, Tochigi factory, where the GT-R is built.



It is the first time this top-end sports car was used as a police car in Japan. However, we keenly remember not only the trio of



The R32, the R32, they all served and enforced the law. But there's no denying that this model is the fastest, most powerful Godzilla cop car yet, with a 3.8-liter twin-turbo making 565 horsepower and 467 lb-ft (632 Nm) of torque, the famously effective AWD system will let it sprint to 62mph in about three seconds.



The patrol car will be exhibited today at the Tochigi prefectural government building but will enter service on Monday. It's hoped that it will make a statement and prevent accidents, but there's no question that it's also a source of pride for both the police and Nissan employees.



Something tells me Japan is way too civilized to have high-speed police chases where you'd need this much power, like the ones you'd see in America. But there's no denying this is a GT-R to remember.



Besides the two-tone livery with Japanese symbols, it's got a specific golden emblem at the front and a light bar.



