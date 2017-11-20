Ford Special Service Plug-In Hybrid Sedan Reports For Duty

21 miles of all-electric range and more than 500 miles to empty. The Special Service Plug-In Hybrid Sedan isn’t just the 2018 Ford Fusion Energi painted in the stealthiest black imaginable, but a pursuit-rated hybrid vehicle
.
Scheduled to go on sale in December and with first deliveries scheduled for the summer of 2018, the Special Service Plug-In Hybrid Sedan is described by its maker as the perfect car for police chiefs and detectives. Being based on the Fusion Energi, the mid-size model ships with a 7.6-kWh battery that requires two-and-a-half hours to charge from a level-two station
. A conventional outlet running 110 volts does it in seven hours.
In comparison to the civilian-spec Fusion Energi
, the Special Service Plug-In Hybrid Sedan comes with heavy-duty vinyl rear seats and floors, cloth seats with smaller side bolsters up front, mounting points scattered around the cabin, and task lights integrated into the overhead console.
The optional equipment list is extensive, with Ford
offering extras that include lighting packages and a dark-car system that shuts off all the interior lighting. The instrument cluster, meanwhile, dims up to 100 percent to aid the officer during surveillance operations. In terms of fuel economy, the newcomer bests the Crown Victoria with 38 versus 19 mpg combined.
The tried-and-tested Crown Victoria Police Interceptor
doesn’t hold a candle in the performance department either, with the Ford Special Service Plug-In Hybrid Sedan hitting 100 mph in 23.1 compared to 24.4 seconds. All in all, not bad considering how popular the Vic was back in the day.
The Special Service Plug-In Hybrid Sedan joins two other police vehicles revealed by Ford in the past year: the Police Responder Hybrid Sedan (also based on the Fusion Energi) and F-150 Police Responder. When the time the F-150 Hybrid goes official, expect the Blue Oval to add another hybrid vehicle to the fleet in the guise of an eco-friendly pickup with a 110V generator
.