Dallara Stradale Is A Ford-powered Speedster That Turns Into A Coupe

16 Nov 2017, 12:11 UTC ·
by
Dallara Automobili is synonymous with the world of motorsport, for the Italian company is the chassis manufacturer of a wide series of motor racing series. And 45 years after since Gian Paolo Dallara founded Dallara, the Varano de' Melegari-based company introduced its first-ever road car.
Limited to 600 examples over the next five years of production, the Dallara Stradale costs…wait for it… €155,000 without taxes. You want a carbon fiber-framed windscreen to go with you lightweight racecar for the road? Add €16,600. The targa roof and gullwing doors are other options worth taking into consideration, priced at €7,700 and €7,300, respectively.

All in all, the full-bodied Stradale comes in at €186,600 before considering the local taxes, and that’s a lot of euros for a Ford-powered, mid-engine sports car. The culprit under the hood is the 2.3-liter EcoBoost featured in the Mustang and Focus RS, which develops 400 horsepower at 6,200 rpm and 500 Nm (369 pound-feet) of torque from just 3,000 rpm.

The suck-squeeze-bang-blow drives the rear wheels through a six-speed manual, but that’s not all. For customers that are more interested in lap times than driver involvement and enjoyment, there’s the optional paddle-shift transmission of the single-clutch automated type. Go-faster options further include separate-reservoir adjustable dampers, super-sticky tires, and an oil pressure accumulator that helps the engine coper with lateral forces of up to 2G. And that’s a lot of g-force for a road-going machine.

If you’re interested in the most impressive specification of the Stradale, that would be the dry weight. Tipping the scales at 855 kilograms (1,885 pounds), Dallara quotes neck-snapping performance: zero to 100 km/h (62 mph) in 3.25 seconds, top speed of 280 km/h (174 mph), and a 5th-gear pull from 80 to 120 km/h (50 to 75 mph) that’s doable in 3.49 seconds.

Add the optional rear wing to the menu, and Dallara says the Stradale will generate more than 820 kilograms (1,808 pounds) of downforce at maximum velocity. Expensive it may be, but looking at the complete picture, the Stradale is worth the money if you’re dedicated to the art of driving.
