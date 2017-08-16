Nevada Highway Patrol Says Goodbye To The Ford Crown Victoria Police Interceptor

Of all the things that made the Crown Vic great, one of the most important aspects of the old-school sedan is its beautiful simplicity. The body-on-frame construction makes it dependable, whereas the 4.6-liter Modular V8 is a tried-and-tested lump that’s easy to service and reliable. It’s no wonder, then, why the pursuit-rated Crown Vic was popular with law enforcement agencies.

Its time in service, however, is slowly but steadily coming to a grinding halt. The last Crown Victoria -based Police Interceptor rolled off the assembly line in 2011, and its direct successor is the Taurus V6-based Police Interceptor, a unibody available in front- and all-wheel-drive flavors. Be that as it may, some agencies still run the pursuit-rated Crown Vic, praising its all-inclusive appeal. News 3 Las Vegas reports that Nevada Highway Patrol has retired its final Crown Victoria after many years of fighting traffic offenders alongside the men and women in blue. “I know when I was a trooper a long time ago, I actually pushed a semi with my Crown Vic,” commented John O’Rourke, the interim chief of the NHP. John also praised the room in the back seat of the body-on-frame blast from the past, as well as the trunk’s volume (20.6 cu.ft.).In Nevada, the Crown Victoria Police Interceptor has been replaced by the more frugal Dodge Charger and a handful of Ford Explorer sport utility vehicles. According to NHP trooper Jason Buratczuk, the more modern replacements have quite a few advantages over the old-timer. “We can take phone calls from dispatchers without having to pull over. And then when we initiate a traffic stop, we can initiate our lights right from the steering wheel.”The most prominent exponent of the Ford Panther platform was sold from 1992 to the 2011 MY. Discontinuing the Crown Victoria took down the St. Thomas Assembly plant with it, with Ford closing the factory in 2011.