Ford Introduces Hybrid Power To Police Car Fleet

 
10 Apr 2017
by
In the mid-size sedan segment, the Blue Oval’s weapon of choice in North America is the Fusion. Available as a gasoline-electric hybrid ever since the model year 2010, the eco-friendly take on the Fusion can now be ordered in Police Responder Hybrid Sedan form.
Ford makes a case for it as being the first pursuit-rated hybrid police car in the industry, and the automaker is right. It is exactly what the label reads, not just a Fusion Hybrid painted like a police car and equipped with an light bar. The pictured sedan is purpose-built for the police duty cycle, and prides itself on everything you would expect from a car meant for this line of work.

Starting with heavy-duty suspension components, the process of modifying the Fusion Hybrid into Police Responder Hybrid Sedan also implies police-purposed wheels, tires, hubcaps, regenerative braking system with 17-inch rotors and twin-piston calipers, as well as a suite of durability tests. 30-mph railroad crossing, reverse J-turn, 8-inch curb impacts, and water fording are just a few of the validation tests this sedan has been put through.

Why hybrid, though? The answer to that question comes from Mr. Charlie Beck, LA Department Chief. “Our mission,” he said,” is “to create safe and healthy communities in Los Angeles is achieved through sustainable approaches in community policing, and that includes embracing new technologies.” What Beck refers to is improving LA’s air quality.

The Police Responder Hybrid Sedan is capable of doing that, and something else. Ford reports a potential saving of 0.27 gallons of fuel per hour of operation, which works out at $3,900 per year in fuel savings relative to the Police Interceptor, based on a 20,000-mile yearly mileage, two shifts a day.

Just like the civilian-spec Fusion Hybrid, the Police Responder Hybrid Sedan employs an Atkinson-cycle 2.0-liter four-banger powerplant, an electric motor, and a lithium-ion battery pack. In electric mode, the vehicle can be driven at speeds of up to 60 mph. When the driver mashes his or her foot on the loud pedal, Ford highlights that the car’s powertrain control module immediately switches to performance mode, augmenting acceleration.
