2019 Ford Ranger Raptor Rendered Based on Teaser Video, Looks Spot On

If you happen to be among those aren't yet convinced of how awesome the Ford Raptor is, we'll remind you that the Ford Performance-massaged incarnation of the F-150 is cool enough to have convinced the conservative pickup truck audience that a twin-turbo V6 can replace the good old V8 of the previous model. Now that the downsizing process has kicked off, the Blue Oval is planing the next step of the plan, which will see the Ford Ranger receiving the Raptor badge.

The images give us a pretty good idea on what to expect from the spiced-up Ranger and yet we still have to turn to the rumor mill for the tech side of the truck.



While a turbo-four isn't out of the question, a six-cylinder



Of course, with the the ten-speed automatic transmission co-developed by Ford and General Motors being nothing short of brilliant, we could see this tranny being used here.



As for the chunky tires, lifted suspension and massive fender flares, these will be on the house.



Ford has confirmed that the Ranger Raptor will reach the Asida Pacific market in 2018, but we can probably expect the offroading sprinter outside Australia and New Zealand, since a beefed-up Ranger prototype has been spotted on US soil. Keep in mind that the standard



Meanwhile, here's teaser video for the mean machine once again:



