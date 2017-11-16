autoevolution
 

2019 Ford Ranger Raptor Rendered Based on Teaser Video, Looks Spot On

16 Nov 2017, 10:00 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
If you happen to be among those aren't yet convinced of how awesome the Ford Raptor is, we'll remind you that the Ford Performance-massaged incarnation of the F-150 is cool enough to have convinced the conservative pickup truck audience that a twin-turbo V6 can replace the good old V8 of the previous model. Now that the downsizing process has kicked off, the Blue Oval is planing the next step of the plan, which will see the Ford Ranger receiving the Raptor badge.
5 photos
2019 Ford Ranger Raptor2019 Ford Ranger Raptor2019 Ford Ranger Raptor2019 Ford Ranger Raptor
The automaker has already teased the 2019 Ford Ranger Raptor, wetting our appetite for the moderate-size terrain sprinter. Of course, the offroading junkies over at the Raptor5g forums have used the teaser video to come up with a renders of the upcoming truck.

The images give us a pretty good idea on what to expect from the spiced-up Ranger and yet we still have to turn to the rumor mill for the tech side of the truck.

While a turbo-four isn't out of the question, a six-cylinder EcoBoost seems like a more reasonable proposal for the torque requirements of the bed bearer. For one thing, the newcomer could borrow the 2.7-liter EcoBoost from its big brother, so we should get at least 325 hp and 400 lb-ft of twist.

Of course, with the the ten-speed automatic transmission co-developed by Ford and General Motors being nothing short of brilliant, we could see this tranny being used here.

As for the chunky tires, lifted suspension and massive fender flares, these will be on the house.

Ford has confirmed that the Ranger Raptor will reach the Asida Pacific market in 2018, but we can probably expect the offroading sprinter outside Australia and New Zealand, since a beefed-up Ranger prototype has been spotted on US soil. Keep in mind that the standard Ranger will return to the North American market next year. So here's to hoping the Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 will get a run for its money.

Meanwhile, here's teaser video for the mean machine once again:

Ford Ranger Raptor Ford Ranger Ford rendering pickup truck
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How to Remove Dead Bugs off Your Car Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One 2017 Tokyo Motor Show Preview: Top 10 Concepts And Production Cars2017 Tokyo Motor Show Preview: Top 10 Concepts And Production Cars
Just Say No to Fake Design Elements on Cars The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Project CARS 2 - Everything You Need To KnowProject CARS 2 - Everything You Need To Know
German Combustion Engines Have Six Years To Walk The Plank How Crumple Zones Work The Greatest and the Most Dreadful Ford Mustang Models of All TimeThe Greatest and the Most Dreadful Ford Mustang Models of All Time
Shell Angry at Bans on Fossil Fuel-Burning Cars Because of Course They Are How to Replace Your Car Battery Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the YearsMitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the Years
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System How to Understand Car Noises The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? A Short Guide to the GM LS Engine Family Six Problems With Electric Cars That Nobody Talks AboutSix Problems With Electric Cars That Nobody Talks About
FORD models:
FORD Mustang ConvertibleFORD Mustang Convertible Roadster & ConvertibleFORD Fiesta 5 doorsFORD Fiesta 5 doors SmallFORD Fiesta 3 doorsFORD Fiesta 3 doors SmallFORD MustangFORD Mustang CoupeFORD FigoFORD Figo CompactAll FORD models  