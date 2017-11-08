autoevolution
2018 BMW X2 Renderings Galore: Pickup Truck, Base Spec, X2 M, Cabriolet

Some say the X2 is meant for people who believe the X1 is too practical for their needs, but who cares? But for those who prefer more practical vehicles than the X2, pixel artist X-Tomi is much obliged to present you the Sport Activity Pickup.
That’s right, ladies and gentlemen! And when you look at it, the 2018 BMW X2 looks smart with a bed grafted where you would find the trunk. If BMW will ever make “Ultimate Driving Pickup,” chances are it won’t be based on the front-wheel-drive UKL platform that serves as the backbone of the X2.

A decision hasn’t been made on the executive level, but BMW confirmed it’s considering one for production. Maybe. Someday. And if the higher-ups give the go-ahead for production, you can bet your bottom dollar BMW isn’t going to pull an X-Class on us. In comparison to the Mercedes-Benz Navara-In-A-Fancy-Suit, BMW is inclined to focus on the dynamic and premium details.

X-Tomi also took the liberty to imagine the F39 X2 in as-base-as-they-come specification, with the compact crossover looking ashamed of itself because of the steel wheels and unpainted plastic exterior trim. Then there’s the go-faster X2 M, but the coolest rendering of the lot is the two-door cabriolet.

It’s no Range Rover Evoque Convertible, however. Speaking of the plushest Evoque of them all, the Convertible is outselling the Coupe in the United States, which is why the automaker decided to pull the plug on the three-door model for 2018 in this part of the world. Now, though, let’s go back to the X2.

Scheduled to launch in Germany in March 2018, the F39 X2 is available with a selection of three- and four-cylinder engines, all of them benefitting from BMW TwinPower twin-scroll turbocharging technology. The most powerful and the torquiest of the lot is the X2 xDrive25d, which develops 231 PS (228 horsepower) and 450 Nm (332 pound-feet) from 1,500 to 3,000 rpm.
