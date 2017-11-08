2018 BMW M3 CS Is The Most Hardcore Street-Legal M3 Yet

The sportiest interpretation of the sportiest sedan in its class, the M3 CS is a limited-run model. BMW will manufacture 1,200 examples of the lighter, more powerful F80, and as expected from the M division, pricing hasn’t been announced. Using the 30 Jahre M3 Edition
for reference, it’s safe to assume you’re looking at an $80,000-plus. And of course, it’ll be available in the U.S.
Under the hood, the 3.0-liter twin-turbo inline-6 soothes the driver with 453 horsepower and 443 pound-feet of torque. The additional 28 hp and 37 lb-ft translate to 3.7 seconds to 60 mph and an unrestricted top speed of 174 mph. Slotted above the M3 Competition Package
, the M3 CS ships with an M sport exhaust from the get-go, the Active M Suspension, and Active M Differential.
For some reason or other, BMW
decided to make carbon ceramic brakes optional for the hardcore-st M3 of them all. The big news, however, is the weight-saving treatment. 110 pounds (49 kilograms) lighter than the standard F80, the M3 CS makes extensive use of carbon-fiber reinforced plastic. From the front splitter to the hood and rear diffuser, there’s a lot of CFRP in there. The aero-improving Gurney flap at the rear? Unsurprisingly, that’s CFRP too.
Exclusively matched with the seven-speed M Double Clutch transmission with Drivelogic, the CS also happens to boast a lower center of gravity than the bog-standard F80 M3
. In keeping with the sporting nature of the vehicle, the CS flaunts 19- and 20-inch forged light-alloy wheels complemented by 265 and 285 Michelin Pilot Super Sport tires.
According to BMW, the order books for the U.S.-spec model open in May 2018.