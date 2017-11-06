2018 Range Rover Evoque Drops Three-Door Coupe From U.S. Lineup

Referred to as the Evoque Coupe
despite the fact it’s anything but one, the three-door Evoque has been quietly dropped from Land Rover’s stateside lineup. And that’s somewhat unnerving considering the United States is mad for sport utility vehicles. The decision to drop the coupe comes as a result of many factors, not least that the Evoque Convertible is regularly outselling it.
On the upside, losing the Evoque Coupe strengthened the Evoque 5DR and Evoque Convertible The 2018 model year
sees the compact crossover welcome the 2.0-liter Ingenium turbocharged four-cylinder engine. The all-new engine replaces the Ford-developed 2.0-liter, and if it wasn’t obvious enough, the Ingenium is shared with the Range Rover Velar and a couple of Jaguar sedans.
American customers can opt for two variants of the 2.0-liter Ingenium
. Lesser models boast 237 horsepower, while the range-topping HSE Dynamic and Autobiography develop 286 horsepower. Over in the United States, all-wheel-drive is standard together with the ZF 9HP nine-speed automatic transmission.
EPA-rated at 24 mpg combined (21 city, 29 highway), the 2018 Range Rover Evoque starts in the United States at $41,800. The Evoque Convertible
retails at a mind-bending $52,100, but all in all, it’s a unique proposal in the segment.
As you already know by now, Land Rover plans to replace the Evoque in the nearest of futures. In production since 2011, the smallest Range Rover of them all will usher in the second generation in late 2018 for the 2019 model year. In a similar fashion to the Range Rover PHEV and Range Rover Sport PHEV, the Evoque Mk2
will be available as a plug-in hybrid too. But in stark contrast to its biggest brothers, the Evoque PHEV will rely on a three-cylinder engine.