More Power for 2018 Land Rover Discovery Sport and Range Rover Evoque

It could be argued that it all started with the Land Rover Range Rover Evoque, a small luxury SUV that is still the most condensed form in which you can have a vehicle bearing the green Land Rover badge. It was highly questioned at the time, but with 600,000 units sold since 2011, it's proven a real hit.

It was also the first to signal the new direction in design, further reinforced by all the subsequent models launched. One of the most noteworthy was the Land Rover Discovery Sport, a slightly larger, more rugged SUV that became the most accessible entry point in the Land Rover family.

Both of these models are receiving a significant power upgrade for the 2018 model year thanks to the introduction of the latest Ingenium engine technology. At the moment, the 2.0-liter four-cylinder Si4 engine that can be fitted on each of the two delivers a maximum of 237 horsepower and 251 lb-ft (340 Nm).

For the 2018 MYs, the Sir remains available with this output as well, but also gets a new version with 286 hp and 295 lb-ft (400 Nm). That makes it the most powerful option for both of these models that don't get six-cylinder units.

Apart from the increase in power, the Land Rover Range Rover Evoque also receives a new dynamic bumper for the higher output models as standard, as well as three new derivatives for the five-door model: HSE Dynamic, Autobiography, and Landmark Edition. The starting price for the Evoque is $41,800 (SE with 237 hp engine), while the most accessible option with the new 286 hp engine is the $57,300 HSE Dynamic.

The 2018 Land Rover Discovery Sport receives similar treatment with new "Dynamic" interior and exterior styling for the 286 hp models. The entry price for the Land Rover SUV is $37,795 for the SE trim level with the 237 hp engine with the 286 hp one starting at $49,395 on the HSE trim.