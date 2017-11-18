autoevolution
 

Match Your 2017 Ford GT With Autodromo’s New Chronograph Watch

The GT has a rich history with the Ford Motor Company, as does the chronograph for the realm of timepieces. Our friends at Autodromo are well aware of the connection between the two, so they came up with a limited-edition watch that bears the name of the mid-engined supercar.
Autodromo came up with no less than five derivates of the Ford GT Endurance Chronograph: Ford Racing Stripes, Le Mans Blue, Le Mans 2016 Dial, Heritage 67 Dial, and Heritage 66 Dial. As these names imply, each variant of the limited-editon watch has its own visual identity.

And in comparison to the 2017 Ford GT, which retails at $447,000 before the $3,750 destination and delivery, the Endurance Chronograph is a bit of a bargain at $695. Sized at 40 millimeters diameter, the design of the timepiece is a tribute to the realm of motorized myth and legend.

The first Autodromo wristwatch co-developed with an automaker, the Endurance Chronograph makes use of the Seiko VK mecha-quartz movement. What that means is, the movement provides quartz accuracy with mechanical feel. Purists call it a battery-powered compromise, but for what it’s worth, the set-it-and-forget-it characteristic is nothing to scoff at.

What’s more, Autodromo came up with an Endurance Chronograph called Owner’s Edition. And in comparison to the $695 models mentioned beforehand, this bad boy doesn’t have a price tag. Scheduled to go on sale in 2018, the Owner’s Edition is numbered to match the VIN of the car.

Even if you’re a mere mortal like me and you get the cheaper watch, the specialness is there, down to the box the watch is delivered in. To the point, the box features the Ford logo, two minimalist renditions of the GT40 and Le Mans-spec GT, and the outline of the Circuit de la Sarthe.

“The watches Bradley [Bradley Price, Autodromo’s product designer turned watchmaker] has created reflect the detailed design of the car. His attention to detail and designer’s understanding of the key visual elements of the Ford GT have created something spectacular. We are proud of this collaboration and of the watches we’ll bring to our customers,” said Christopher Svensson, Ford’s former North America design director and current global design director of SUVs, trucks, and commercial vehicles.
