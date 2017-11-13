Ford Discontinues C-Max Energi, C-Max Hybrid Will Also Bite The Dust

Released one month after the C-Max Hybrid toward the end of 2012, the Energi didn’t cut the mustard against its segment rivals. But most importantly, the C-Max Energi doesn’t hold a candle to the Ford Motor Company’s next-generation electrified vehicles. For example, the Escape PHEV
is coming in 2019, and so is the next-gen Lincoln MKC PHEV.
As for the C-Max Hybrid, Ford confirmed to Green Car Reports
that it'd continue production at the Michigan Assembly Plant “until mid-2018.”
The timing is no coincidence, as FoMoCo gears up to start production of the Michigan-built 2019 Ranger pickup truck in the third quarter of 2018. A bit later on, the U.S.-spec Ranger will be joined in by the 2020 Bronco.
According to the report, production of the Fusion Energi and Fusion Hybrid will “continue for another year or more.”
The electrified mid-size sedans employ similar powertrains to those of the C-Max Energi and C-Max Hybrid, and just like the compact MPVs, the Fusion Energi
and Fusion Hybrid rarely deliver on their EPA-rated gas mileage in the real world.
It is believed the C-Max lineup will be succeeded by the Ford Model E
in 2019, a compact-sized vehicle that’ll allegedly “encompass full battery-electric, hybrid, and plug-in hybrid variants.”
In other words, the Ford Motor Company might be pulling off a Hyundai Ioniq with the Model E.
On the exciting spectrum of the Blue Oval’s electrified onslaught, the most important future model is the Ford Mustang Hybrid
and its high-performance powertrain that’s confirmed to employ some sort of EcoBoost engine. Then there’s the Ford F-150 Hybrid
, which won’t get an all-electric driving mode for pretty obvious reasons.