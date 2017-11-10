autoevolution
2018 Ford Mustang GT Features Upgraded MT82 Manual Transmission

The fifth-generation Mustang received a well-deserved update for the 2011 model year. But replacing the 5-speed Tremec TR-3650 proved to be troublesome for both Ford and Mustang enthusiasts, chiefly because the Getrag MT82 had a few faults.
Arguably the most talked-about problem is the second into third gear high-rpm lockout. Then there’s the hard shifting and weird feel of the clutch, the screws backing out, and the list of common problems goes on and on.

MT82 woes garnered so much attention at some point that the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration opened an investigation into the matter. But fortunately, Ford made small upgrades to the six-speed manual with the passing of time. From clutch springs to oil viscosity, bolt types to gear finishes, most defects have been adressed. Not all of them, though.

The sixth-generation Mustang still features a bit of notchiness on cold mornings until the oil warms up. Switching to a performance-oriented shifter or support bracket eliminates this hindrance, and the Ford Motor Company took notice of it. So for 2018, the Mustang GT ushers in an important update.

Referred to as MT82-D4, the latest incarnation of the six-speed manual developed from the Tremec TR-6060 promises to perform much better than its predecessor. The Getrag-supplied transmission is exclusive to the Coyote V8-powered Mustang GT and brings together a dual mass flywheel, twin disc clutch and revised gearing. The biggest difference compared to the gearbox equipping the 2015-2017 Mustang GT is the direct-drive fourth gear.

With fifth and sixth relegated to overdrive gears, the 2018 Mustang GT keeps the engine speed lower during highway cruising. But oddly enough, the additional overdrive gear doesn’t improve the fuel economy from the 2017 Mustang GT with the previous version of the MT82. This, however, might have something to do with the V8’s biggest improvements: dual-fuel injection system and Shelby GT350-inspired plasma-sprayed cylinder bore liners.

The 2018 Mustang EcoBoost, meanwhile gets a different diaphragm spring and cover, thus raising torque capacity and improving the feel of the clutch pedal. Then again, the 10-speed automatic co-developed with General Motors is the real party piece of the 2018 Mustang, be it the Coyote or EcoBoost.

