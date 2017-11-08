Revology 1967 Shelby GT500 Is Classic On The Outside, Modern Under The Skin

Choosing “new”
to describe the 1967 Shelby GT500 offered by the Orlando, Florida-based shop isn’t a coincidence. The rear suspension, for example, is a three-link design with a torque arm and panhard rod. Then there’s the electronic parking brake
, limited-slip differential, and the one-year warranty.
Without further beating around the bush, the Revology Shelby GT500 isn’t a resto-mod. It’s an all-new car flaunting a Ford
-licensed steel body that’s identical to the original. The Shelby and GT500 badges are also original, and the go-faster stripes take you back to the Swinging ‘60s. The aluminum wheels and LED exterior lighting system, give the Revology away for what it truly is.
The interior looks similar to the original, but the features have more to do with the 21st century than the ‘60s. Digital message center? Check. Remote keyless entry and push-button start? Double check. A 7.0-inch touchscreen with Bluetooth connectivity, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay
? Of course, Revology thought of all of these creature comforts. After all, you’re looking at a car that retails at $219,000.
A six-speed close-ratio manual transmission is included in the price, but the mad professors at Revology
can set you up for a six-speed automatic if you’re willing to pony up $3,840. Optional extras further include an Alcantara headliner, amplifier-subwoofer combo, and Sirius XM Radio. The latter is not of the essence considering what lurks under the long, scooped hood.
Turn the key… uhm, press the button and you’ll hear a Roush-prepped Coyote V8 burble into life, scaring the wildlife into submission with 600 horsepower and 475 pound-feet of torque.