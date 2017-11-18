autoevolution
 

Chevrolet To Auction Off First Corvette Carbon 65 Edition Coupe

General Motors and the George W. Bush Presidential Center go back a long way, and for the 2018 Barrett-Jackson auction in Scottsdale, Arizona, the two decided to sell the first production unit of the Corvette Carbon 65.
Proceedings from the sale will go to the Military Service Initiative, whose main goal is to ensure that post-9/11 veterans make successful transitions to civilian life. The initiative's focus is, as per the Bush Center, gaining meaningful employment and overcoming the invisible wounds of war.

General Motors highlights more than 50,000 retirees are veterans and more than 6,000 veterans are now working for the automaker, which explains why the biggest of the Big Three in Detroit supports the cause. And the car, well, the Corvette 65 Carbon is cooler than a penguin on ice.

Offered as a $15,000 package on the Grand Sport 3LT ($76,190) and Z06 3LZ ($89,390), the 65 Carbon is made thoroughly special by the Ceramic Matrix Gray paintwork. Exclusive door graphics and fender stripes are also featured, as is blue stitching, Jet Black suede, and blue-painted brake calipers. A part of those 15,000 greenies goes into carbon fiber detailing, which is used in areas such as the steering wheel rim and rear spoiler.

Exclusive sill plates and Carbon Flash badges are also featured, complemented by special center caps and Competition Sport Seats. All in all, the Carbon 65 is a lot of car for the money, and whoever bids the most on the first-ever Carbon 65 Coupe will go home with a future classic.

The car in question, one of only 650 examples of the breed, is based on the Z06 Coupe. And to set it apart from the rest of the production run, VIN #1 wears the signature of George W. Bush on the steering wheel-mounted airbag cover. In fact, the former President got to drive the car a little while ago, as you will see in the following video.

