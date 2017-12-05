autoevolution
Dodge Charger Hellcat Gets LED Lights and Siren, Not a Police Car

As awesome as the Dodge Charger Police Interceptor is, the thing is not Hellcat. Nevertheless, the Mopar machine we're here to show you comes close to such a factory-blown police car.
We're talking about a 2016 Dodge Charger Hellcat that has been gifted with all sorts of accessories that would lead one to believe this V8 has been turned into an emergency responder vehicle.

It all starts in the nose of the 707-pony sedan - behind the front grille, we find four-piece LED hardware, along with a siren. However, when the goodies aren't in use, you wouldn't tell they are installed on the car. And we can say the same about LED lights placed at the top of the windshield.

Moving to the side of the Dodge, we find an LED spotlight, one that can easily allow the driver to check out the surroundings at night. And we must also mention the LED lights placed close to the B-pillars.

At the back, the base of the rear window accommodates the kind of LEDs found up front, while the rear lights can easily put on a light show.

The cabin of the vehicle obviously holds extra equipment and we're not just talking about the controls for all the bits and pieces we mentioned so far.

To be more precise, the Charger Hellcat is also gifted with a camera system packing a full field, so more than just the events taking place in front of the car can be recorded.

Now, it's only natural to wonder about the purpose of these mods. Well, as 911 Rapid Response, the specialist behind the project, explains, the vehicle is used "for marketing and car shows. It is not used for any means of emergency response."

The said specialist also mentioned the Charger Hellcat was built for a company called Rambow Restoration, whose website talks about offering services such as emergency service response, as well as offering assistance for fire and water damage.

