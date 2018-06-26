2019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 Drag Races Everything in 1/8-Mile , Gets Trampled

With plenty of examples of the 2019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 having reached the real world, we've had the chance to check out the drag racing potential of the Chevy halo car, whether we're talking about half-mile and quarter-mile brawls. Well, we are now to deliver another piece to this puzzle.

4 photos



In the piece of footage at the bottom of the page, the man documents the experience, explaining that he entered about twelve races on a back-to-back basis. As for his opponents, this ranged from slabs of America to supercars coming from other parts of the world, such as an Audi R8 (a first-gen model) and an R35 incarnation of the



Competition aside, the factory stock state of Chevy meant this wasn't well prepared for such short sprints. This refers mostly to the suspension and the tire setup of the Corvette.



Then we have the particular spec of this ZR1, since the thing skips the 8-speed automatic, coming in manual trim. The supercar also comes with the ZTK aero package, which means it sports a super-sized rear wing. However, given the limited length of the race, this aspect is not that important.



As for the drag strip effect of the details we mentioned above, you'll get to find them out behind the "play" button below - you can skip to the 6:30 point for the racing action.



Now, if this 'Vette seems familiar, it's probably because we've shown you plenty of its drag racing adventures. Then again, not all of them included drag strip adventures. For instance, the LT5 bearer



