2019 Corvette ZR1 Drag Races Supercharged Mustang GT in Crushing Street Run

By now, anybody with even a remote interest in supercars knows what the 2019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 can do in terms of drag racing shenanigans. We've seen the golden bowtie beast drag racing in all sorts of scenarios, from the street to the strip. Then again, you can expect Ford or Dodge fans to check out the YouTube videos and stick to on-screen racing.

5 photos



As you can imagine, YT stunts only lead to even more battles and a fresh example of this comes to the callout we're here to show you. This adventure saw the owner of a modded Ford Mustang asking an YouTuber who owns a C7 ZR1 to race him.It didn't take long until the two got together, but, unfortunately, they decided to skip the safety and prepped surface of the drag strip.Instead, they duked it out on the street. Most stunts of the kind involve rolling starts and this was also the case here. The Slabs of America duked it out on multiple occasions, with their drivers being eager to reach a relevant conclusion.The 755 hp 'Vette battled an S550-generation Ford Mustang GT, but the 5.0-liter V8 of the Blue Oval machine had lost its natural aspiration. The Coyote had been gifted with a blower, namely a 2.9-liter Whipple unit.It's worth noting that the 2019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 was used as a camera car for this battle. And as for the aural side of the race, we'l let you be the judge of this one.And if you're getting a deja vu feeling, it's probably because you've seen this blown Chevy playing the sprinting game on plenty of occasions, with a recent stunt of the kind involving Dodge Demon dig racing P.S.: You can jump to the 8:00 point of the video to check out the ZR1 vs Demon sprinting action we described above.