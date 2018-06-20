autoevolution
 

Audi and Airbus to Test Flying Taxis in Ingolstadt

20 Jun 2018, 12:47 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
12 photos
Pop.Up NextPop.Up NextPop.Up NextPop.Up NextPop.Up NextPop.Up NextPop.Up NextPop.Up NextPop.Up NextPop.Up NextPop.Up Next
 The Pop.Up Next flying car concept presented by Audi, Italdesign and Airbus at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show might at one point become a common sight in the skies over Ingolstadt.

On Wednesday, the carmaker announced the start of the Urban Air Mobility project and received the support of the German Federal Minister of Transport. The government signed a letter of intent with Audi, Airbus and several other businesses that would allow for the creation of a model for air-taxi test operation.

“We would like to use our know-how to improve urban life, and aim to develop new mobility concepts for cities and people’s various needs with the Urban Air Mobility project,” said Bram Schot, the man who replaces for the time being Rupert Stadler at the helm of the company.

“In the distant future, concepts such as Pop.Up Next is to transport people quickly and comfortably on the roads and in the air in large cities, thus solving traffic problems.”

The project is still in its infancy, and Audi stopped short of providing additional details. The whats and hows of Urban Air Mobility are at the moment unknown.

The move made on Wednesday by Audi and Airbus is in line with the global trend of finding solutions for solving congestion problems in major cities. This trend was started by Uber, which for a while now has made clear its intention of creating an airborne mobility solution for urban areas. Back in May, Airbus announced the creation of the special urban mobility division, signalling it will take this new business very seriously.

But whereas Uber is trying to build from scratch a flying car-drone of sorts, Audi and Airbus plan to use a multi-functional platform.

For the Pop.Up Next, the carmaker supplied the ultra-light, two-seater passenger cabin, while Airbus provided the flight module. Audi’s cabin can be attached either to a car or to the flying apparatus. 

In the concept shown in March, the interior of the cabin boasts a TV-like 49-inch screen which relays information back to the passengers. The autonomous system uses speech and face recognition to allow humans to control it. Additional control can be achieved via eye-tracking technology and touching the screen. 

Although it's doubtful we’ll get to see flying taxis during our lifetime, going up instead of sideways is perhaps the best solution for crowded cities.
pop.up next flying taxi air taxi Audi Ingolstadt
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Drifting Guide for Dummies The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Booth Girls Have Cooties The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Roborace - Racing with No DriverRoborace - Racing with No Driver
Does Tesla Model 3 Make Any Sense to You? How to Use the Bush Winch Blue Origin's Race to the StarsBlue Origin's Race to the Stars
The Judgemental Uber Guy The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Royal Weddings Cars and CarriagesRoyal Weddings Cars and Carriages
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? 2018 Hill Climb FIA Regulation Changes Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Tank Vs. Well Reviver Auto Digital License Plate Explained War Machines: Maybach-Powered Panzer TanksWar Machines: Maybach-Powered Panzer Tanks
Tesla's Response to the Model X Crash Is Just Not Good Enough Audi Procon-Ten: The No-Airbag Safety System A Short History of Go-Kart RacingA Short History of Go-Kart Racing
 
 