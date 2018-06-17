2019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 Manual Drag Races Dodge Demon, Humiliation Follows

The 2019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 and the Dodge Challenger Demon have already delivered plenty of drag racing action, with the two entering drag strip duels, as well as street fights. However, drag races involving the two halo cars continue to deliver plenty of giggles and we're here to bring you a fresh one.

The straight-line fight that brought us here took place on the street. Many battles of the sort involve rolling starts, since, for instance, this means less traffic disruption and allows for the racers to get over the moment quicker.However, this drag race comes after the owner of the Chevy was asked to fight a Demon using a standing takeoff, since the Dodge was designed for such races.As such, the 755 hp Chevy and the 840 hp Mopar machine asked a few other muscle vehicles to provide cover, so they could race from a dig. In the end, the drivers simply couldn't help it, so they also included a 30 mph roll race in the adventure. All, in all, this war involved two standing battles, as well as the rolling one we just mentioned.Both slabs of America come in stock form, with the Demon including the race gas, which means its blown 6.2-liter V8 delivers its full output. Nevertheless, the skinny front tires included in the Demon crate are not on, with the street tires being used instead.As for the 'Vette, the spec of the car brings it two drawbacks in this race. First of all, the thing packs the 7-speed manual, not the eight-speed automatic. Secondly, it comes with the ZTK package, which brings a super-sized rear wing.P.S.: You'll find the said sprinting brawl at the 2:15 point of the video below, with the rest of the clip seeing the owner of the 'Vette going about his YouTube business.