McLaren 720S Drag Races Lamborghini Huracan Performante, Demolition Ensues

These two mid-engined delights have now brought us here to check out a drag race between them.The battle took place on an airfield, which means the 720 hp Macca and the 640 hp Lambo had all the space they needed to stretch their mechanical legs.We're talking about a standing start battle, with this being a half-mile challenge - this is a balanced setup, as the takeoff allows the Sant'Agata Bolognese machine can make use of its paw-adventure, while the Woking animal is able to bet on the power-to-weight card to make up later in the race.The piece of footage documenting the brawl includes all the figures you'll ever need, so you can monitor the progress of the supercar through all the stages of the race.Let's not forget that the 720S has earned itself the nickname of the supercar that hasn't lost a drag race, with the British missile being nothing short of a straight-line sensation.As for the Lamborghini Huracan Performante , we can't mention the name of the naturally aspirated V10 beast without also talking about its extreme agility.After all, the 6:52 Nurburgring lap time of the Italian exotic allowed it to hold the Green Hell production car lap record before the title was snatched by the Porsche 911 GT2 RS.As for the aural side of the battle, the 720S may be more vocal than the 12C that kickstarted McLaren's road car return back in 2011, but this is obviously no match for the atmospheric V10 of its Italian rival. So we're inviting you to turn up the volume before reaching for the "play" button below.