Final Dodge Demon, Viper Sold For $1 Million At Barrett-Jackson Auction

As you’re well aware, the Viper ended production for the 2017 model year because it couldn’t comply with new airbag regulations in the United States of America. The Demon, on the other hand, is limited to 3,300 units. According to Fiat Chrysler’s VIN system, the final example of the 840-horsepower breed is identified as number 3,314.
Why 3,314 when there are 3,300 in existence out there? The answer to that is simple. During the first batch of deliveries, three cars caught fire during shipping and were subsequently replaced by different models with different vehicle identification numbers. That gets us to 3,303, and thus, how did Dodge get to number 3,314?
Although there’s no accurate figure in this regard, 10 to 15 models didn’t meet the quality control requirements when they were built. As a consequence to that, Dodge replaced those cars and their order in the VIN system. Having said that, Barrett-Jackson sold off the final Demon and last example of the Viper this past weekend.
Sold as a pair, the two raised $1 million at auction without accounting the 10-percent buyer’s fee. Speaking of those $100,000 on top, Barrett-Jackson says the money will go to the American Heart Association to support the Driven Hearts campaign for the American Heart Association. Spearheaded by the company’s vice president of brand strategy, Driven Hearts is a yearlong initiative that raises funds for and brings awareness to heart disease and stroke education.
“Heart disease is the number-one killer, which is why Barrett-Jackson is 100-percent committed to the battle against it,” declared Craig Jackson, chairman of Barrett-Jackson. “The recent passing of our good friend Dave Ressler inspired Carolyn and me to donate our 35th Anniversary Corvette he once gifted to my mom, Nellie, and me. We auctioned it in Scottsdale to honor the memory of Dave as well as Greg Mauzy, two great members of the collector car community gone too soon.”
As if that wasn’t enough to warm up your heart quicker than the Demon covers the quarter-mile, the remaining $1 million of the grand total of $1,100,000 will go to United Way, Dodge’s charity of choice. Both cars are finished in Viper Red exterior paint and both feature an instrument panel badge that certifies their exclusiveness.
