2019 Dodge Challenger Hellcat Has 797 HP, Teaser Hints

Muscle car aficionados will remember today as the day when Dodge introduced the 2019 Challenger Hellcat, with a teaser video the carmaker dropped some hours ago making sure we're all connected. 5 photos



This isn't the first teaser for the Mopar beast, but, as far as numbers go, it's certainly the most revealing.The clip, which showcases the MY19 Challenger being hooned, with a strong blower whine, comes with an interesting message: "Lock RED797_62818".Sure, the automotive producer is well known for throwing alphanumeric messages at us with the purpose of building up the hype, but, if we zoom in on the message, this seems to make sense.For instance, the final part appears to be the date (6-28-18), but we're more interested in the beginning of the message. And it doesn't take too much for one to imagine that "797" is all about the output of the revised Hellcat.After all, the Dodge Demon, which recently went out of production , delivered 808 hp when its race gaswas not installed (the latter brought the 840 hp full enchilada). And let's not forget that plenty of tuners can take the blown 6.2-liter V8 to 1,000 hp.As for the "RED", this might refer to the red key that unlocks the full potential of SRT cars (these also come with black keys, that are meant for keeping the output on a leash).We'll remind you Dodge has already let it slip that the 2019 Challenger Hellcat will debut with a dual-snorkel hood (this was shown in a previous teaser, which you can find above) that "pays homage to the distinctive Mopar design themes from some of its most famous muscle cars,”Oh, and let's not forget that the hood is functional, so owners will have something to brag about at the local drag strip - now that the 2018 Hellcat received a Widebody version, we're expecting the newcomer to follow suit. And, with the help of the Widebody's fatter rear tires, the Hellcat should be a quarter-mile sensation.