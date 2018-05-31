autoevolution
 

Last of Its Name Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Rolls Off Assembly Lines in Canada

31 May 2018
by
Back in April, Dodge announced that the last production versions of the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon and 2017 Viper would go under the hammer as a pair at the Barrett-Jackson Northeast auction.
This week, the carmaker showed off the last of its kind Dodge Demon, as it rolled off assembly lines at the Brampton Assembly Plant in Ontario, Canada. Including this particular car, Dodge produced a total of 3,300 Challenger SRT Demons.

From the plant, the car would go on to a tuning center for its final stages of assembly, where it would get several exclusive appointments, including a hand-painted exclusive Viper Red exterior color, 18-inch aluminum wheels, 18-inch Demon drag radial tires, Demon vehicle badging and a one-of-a-kind VIN instrument panel badging.

Together with the Viper, the Demon would be sold in Uncasville, Connecticut, at the event organized there June 20-23. The proceeds from the sale of the two monster-engined cars will go to non-profit organization United Way.

The choice of color for the Dodge was made to match that that would be used on the Viper. Custom car covers, as well as an authentication kit documenting that vehicles are the last of their kind ever built, would also be offered to the buyer.

There are a total of 1,485 horsepower between the two cars. The 2018 Challenger SRT Demon develops a mind-twisting 840 horsepower, while the Viper punches 645 horsepower.

Whereas production of the Demon would likely continue in some other variant, the Viper is the very last of its kind, as production for the car was discontinued last fall.

“Pairing the last Dodge Challenger SRT Demon and the Dodge Viper production cars – two of America’s most sought-after vehicles – under the roof of Barrett-Jackson gives someone the ‘last’ chance to own this unique piece of automotive history, and Dodge//SRT the opportunity to raise money for a cause close to our hearts,” said Dodge’s head of passenger cars, Steve Beahm.
