2019 Dodge Durango Pursuit Unveiled in New Orleans

It's been an intense week for law enforcement agencies across the U.S., as several manufacturers have presented their vehicles for yet another year of fighting crime. 6 photos



Shown in front of a live audience at the National Sheriffs’ Association Show in New Orleans, the new Pursuit features several visual changes compared to the existing model, as well as minor performance tweaks.



The engine offering, comprised of the 3.6-liter Pentastar V6 (293 horsepower and 260 lb.-ft. of torque) and the 5.7-liter HEMI V8 (360 horsepower and 390 lb.-ft. of torque) remains unchanged. This latter power plant is the same unit on use in the Dodge Charger Pursuit, the best-selling police sedan in the U.S.



Only the suspension has been performance-tuned to bolster control and stability. Load-leveling NIVOMAT shocks, 13.8-inch front and 13-inch rear pursuit-rated brake package, front- and rear-stabilizer bars and 18-inch tires on aluminum wheels have also been added for the new model year.



When being chased by the new Pursuit, bad guys would see in the rear-view mirror the only visual modification for the Pursuit, a new front fascia with integrated brake-cooling air ducts.



“Dodge already leads the police pursuit sedan business with the proven Charger Pursuit, and we believe the 2019 Dodge Durango Pursuit SUV will expand our appeal to an even broader audience and take our game to the next level regarding performance,” said in a statement Steve Beahm, FCA head of car brands.



“The Durango gives law enforcement agencies even more of what they want: a more spacious interior room, a higher ride height, HEMI® V-8 performance, and efficiency.”



The new Durango would be made available for police agencies later this summer.