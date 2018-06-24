Three Girls React to 1,000 HP Jeep Trackhawk and Dodge Demon

SUV

We couldn't imagine a world without the supercharged V8 monsters that Fiat-Chrysler makes/made. Yet a few years ago, they didn't exist.These things are like the automotive equivalent of Superman: way too powerful and temperamental when provoked. Uncle Sam would probably prefer they didn't exist. But before we get too sidetracked, let's get back to "the question."The answer, or rather one of the possible answers, is that you want more power so you can scare the living daylights out of some girls. At the beginning of the video, the owner describes how his tuned Demon makes around 1000 horsepower at the wheels using "Stage 4 Forza tuning." Funny how all the good stuff happens in Florida!It's so nice when the girls brought to "react" to the car are into this kind of stuff. The videos introduce us to @purple_evo, who's got a modified Mk9, and @thatgirl.official who's two best friends seem to have Dodge Challengers. They both loved the Demon, but the muscle lady in the middle... well, she says she hates it because it's too loud. We think she's the owner's wife, so naturally, she's allowed to have stronger opinions and pick favorites.The Jeep Trackhawk doesn't have as much power out of the box, but with similar Forza tuning mods, it also makes 1,000 wheel horsepower on race gas. Somehow, it manages to get the girls more excited, even though theis supposed to be heavier and slower. But you can see it has a real kick and perhaps even more engine sound.Watching a lot of reaction videos has taught us that noise and vibration are what scares people, not outright speed.