2020 Ford Ranger Raptor Spied Testing in Detroit, Should Come to US

Many of us adore the Ford Ranger Raptor, but, up until now, it's mostly been platonic love, since the Blue Oval has only showcased the right-hand-drive version of the truck. Well, as it turns out, the F-150 Raptor should get a little brother in the US, with an example of the Ranger Raptor having been spotted testing in America.

4 photos



Zoom in on the spied tester and you'll notice the Raptor decals, as well as the diesel soundtrack of the engine. Keep in mind that the Blue Oval introduced the Ranger Raptor in Bangkok, Thailand, back in February, with the vehicle being animated by a twin-turbo 2.0-liter diesel packing 211 hp and 369 lb-ft of twist, while packing a ten-speed automatic tranny.



And while the new turbodiesel coming to the US might seem like a bit of a far stretch, the American model should at least get the F-150's 2.7-liter V6 EcoBoost.



Given the fact that the vehicle has already been introduced in Thailand, the expected US debut of the bed wielder should take place by the end of the year.



Of course, one can't help but wonder how the Ranger Raptor will fare against the upcoming Jeep Scrambler. You know, the pickup truck incarnation of the new Wrangler, which has been



