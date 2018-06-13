autoevolution
 

Jeep Wrangler Scrambler Pickup Truck Spotted, Will Have Removable Roof

13 Jun 2018, 10:48 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
The new JL generation of the Jeep Wrangler has already received a warm welcome and those who are happy to be able to get behind its wheel are in for an even braver adventure. We're talking about the upcoming arrival of the Wrangler-based Scrambler (codenamed JT) pickup truck.
4 photos
Jeep Wrangler Scrambler Pickup Truck spiedJeep Wrangler Scrambler Pickup Truck spiedJeep Wrangler Scrambler Pickup Truck spied
A prototype of the bed wielder has recently been spotted in a parking lot, with Redditor kcothron4 having come across the test while being on the move.

And while this Scrambler prototype is covered in the typical heavy camouflage, we can talk about more important details of the newcomer - a Jeep aftermarket part developer recently visited the production site in Toledo, Ohio, managing to come across an unpainted pickup truck body.

As you can notice in the image below, which came to us via the Jeep Scrambler Forum, the truck will come with a removable top and a folding windshield. In fact, the upcoming machine is expected to offer three roof options. Body-painted three-piece hard top aside, the Scrambler should come with a black three-piece hard top and a Premium Black Sunrider Soft Top.


The Scrambler is expected to come with a towing capacity of up to 6,500 lbs (that's 2,948 kilograms) with the diesel motor, using the Base trim. As for the payload, the said setup is expected to bring this to 1,400 lbs (635 kg).

The engine compartment contents should be borrowed from the normal Wrangler. As such, you'll get to choose between a naturally aspirated V6, a diesel V6 and a turbo-four. In the transmission department, owners should be able to choose between a six-speed manual and an eight-speed automatic.

While the Jeep Scrambler may arrive by the end of the year, we're not expecting it to hit the market until 2019. In fact, as we discussed back in March, the Scrambler should reach dealers in April next year.
Jeep Scrambler Jeep Wrangler Jeep pickup truck jeep pickup truck spyshots
Auf Wiedersehen, Diesel? WLTP and RDE Tests Explained A Short History of Go-Kart RacingA Short History of Go-Kart Racing
Tesla's Response to the Model X Crash Is Just Not Good Enough Reviver Auto Digital License Plate Explained Roborace - Racing with No DriverRoborace - Racing with No Driver
Booth Girls Have Cooties The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Does Tesla Model 3 Make Any Sense to You? Drifting Guide for Dummies War Machines: Maybach-Powered Panzer TanksWar Machines: Maybach-Powered Panzer Tanks
Tank Vs. Well The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How to Use the Bush Winch Royal Weddings Cars and CarriagesRoyal Weddings Cars and Carriages
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Audi Procon-Ten: The No-Airbag Safety System Blue Origin's Race to the StarsBlue Origin's Race to the Stars
 
 