NASA Delivers Brand New Astronaut to Orbit in Russian Soyuz Rocket

5 Jeep Will Electrify Every Model by 2021, Wrangler EV Incoming

3 Alfa Romeo Giorgio Platform Confirmed to Underpin New Jeep Grand Cherokee

More on this:

2019 Jeep Renegade Soldiers on With Diesel Power in Europe

Although Jeep has been careful not to mention it in the first instance, we now know the Renegade continues to be offered with the 1.6- and 2.0-liter MultiJet turbo diesel engines . Compared to the pre-facelift, the 2019 model year adds selective catalytic reduction (SCR) to meet the latest emissions regulations (Euro 6d-temp). 18 photos FWD and the six-speed manual transmission. Further up the range, there’s a 1.3-liter turbocharged four-cylinder with 150 or 180 PS (148 or 178 horsepower) and 270 Nm (199 pound-feet). The less powerful version is equipped with a dual-clutch gearbox while the range-topping 1.3 makes a great team with the nine-speed auto.



Scheduled to go on sale in September 2018, the facelifted Renegade can be had in front- and all-wheel drive, with the latter option adding a disconnecting rear axle. For maximum off-road capability, customers can upgrade to the Active Drive Low system as long as they’re ok with the styling and pricing of the Trailhawk version.



Sporting redesigned bumpers and daytime LED running lights, the Renegade also features X-patterned taillights that feature



Highlights include the built-in smartphone holder in the central console, more storage compartments, more versatile cupholders, and a broader selection of customization schemes. In regard to infotainment, the 8.4-inch Uconnect steps into the limelight with



Last, but certainly not least, Fiat Chrysler upped the ante in regard to driver assistance. The 2019 Jeep Renegade comes with lane keep warning and assist from the get-go. Traffic sign recognition is also available, as are park assist, forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking, blind spot monitoring, rear cross traffic alert, and adaptive cruise control. In addition to the tried-and-tested turbo diesels, the Renegade is available in Europe with not one, but two all-new, all-aluminum powerplants. The entry-level choice comes in the form of a 1.0-liter turbocharged three-cylinder with 120 PS (118 horsepower) and 190 Nm (140 pound-feet) of torque, available withand the six-speed manual transmission. Further up the range, there’s a 1.3-liter turbocharged four-cylinder with 150 or 180 PS (148 or 178 horsepower) and 270 Nm (199 pound-feet). The less powerful version is equipped with a dual-clutch gearbox while the range-topping 1.3 makes a great team with the nine-speed auto.Scheduled to go on sale in September 2018, the facelifted Renegade can be had in front- and all-wheel drive, with the latter option adding a disconnecting rear axle. For maximum off-road capability, customers can upgrade to the Active Drive Low system as long as they’re ok with the styling and pricing of the Trailhawk version.Sporting redesigned bumpers and daytime LED running lights, the Renegade also features X-patterned taillights that feature LEDs in the case of the Limited and Trailhawk. Wheel options range from 16 to 19 inches, and as you would expect from a refresh, the cabin of the subcompact crossover has also been improved.Highlights include the built-in smartphone holder in the central console, more storage compartments, more versatile cupholders, and a broader selection of customization schemes. In regard to infotainment, the 8.4-inch Uconnect steps into the limelight with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto Last, but certainly not least, Fiat Chrysler upped the ante in regard to driver assistance. The 2019 Jeep Renegade comes with lane keep warning and assist from the get-go. Traffic sign recognition is also available, as are park assist, forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking, blind spot monitoring, rear cross traffic alert, and adaptive cruise control.