5 Updated Jeep Renegade Spied Testing in the Alps

4 Amazon to Deliver Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom T-Rex to Los Angeles on May 30

2 Jeep Will Electrify Every Model by 2021, Wrangler EV Incoming

More on this:

Alfa Romeo Giorgio Platform Confirmed to Underpin New Jeep Grand Cherokee

When it comes to the Grand Cherokee, the WK2 that went on sale in 2010 is actually based on the Mercedes-Benz M-Class. You know, the W166 that represents one of the last remnants of the joint venture between Daimler and Chrysler. But given time, the Grand Cherokee will transition to Alfa Romeo’s Giorgio platform. 35 photos







Level 3, on the other hand, will be added to



By 2022, Jeep will enter three new segments and launch two vehicles each year. In total, the automaker has 10 plug-in hybrid vehicles and four EVs ( SUV segment, riding on the DT platform of the 2019 Ram 1500.



For the Indian and Chinese markets, an A-segment crossover and something called Speaking to the media at the Capital Markets Day 2018, Sergio Marchionne clarified what the fifth-generation Grand Cherokee hides under the skin. "It started originally off the Alfa architecture, which has now been modified and extended to reach both a two-row and a three-row Grand Cherokee," the chief executive said. Motor Authority reports the newcomer could arrive “in 2019 or 2020 instead of toward the end of Jeep's five-year plan,” mentioning that “work for the platform at least has already been done.” The product plan revealed at the Balocco conference further confirms Level 2 autonomy for the Grand Cherokee, self-driving technology that will be integrated into the Giorgio-based Alfa Romeo Giulia and Stelvio too.Level 3, on the other hand, will be added to Jeep ’s roster by the end of 2021. From the 2018 – 2022 roadmap, we’ve also learned that the Grand Cherokee will benefit from a plug-in hybrid option. Details are non-existent for the time being, but what’s certain is that Jeep will leverage the technology from other Fiat Chrysler brands.By 2022, Jeep will enter three new segments and launch two vehicles each year. In total, the automaker has 10 plug-in hybrid vehicles and four EVs ( Renegade , Compass, Cherokee, Wrangler) in the pipeline by 2022. Better still, the Wagoneer (short wheelbase) and Grand Wagoneer (long wheelbase) will bring Jeep into the full-sizesegment, riding on the DT platform of the 2019 Ram 1500.For the Indian and Chinese markets, an A-segment crossover and something called Urban UV have been confirmed through the five-year plan. Sooner still, Jeep will get back in the pickup business with the 1500-based and Wrangler-like Scrambler.