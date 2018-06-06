5 Amazon to Deliver Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom T-Rex to Los Angeles on May 30

3 Jeep Will Electrify Every Model by 2021, Wrangler EV Incoming

1 Alfa Romeo Giorgio Platform Confirmed to Underpin New Jeep Grand Cherokee

More on this:

2019 Jeep Renegade Shows Facelifted Face in Turin

Jeep is an American brand, so why did it choose the 2018 Torino Motor Show to reveal the mid-cycle refresh of the Renegade? That’s because the Renegade was the first Jeep to be produced exclusively outside of North America when it launched in 2014 , with Europe getting theirs from the Melfi plant in Italy. 18 photos



As a rule of thumb, staying ahead of customer demand is impossible in just about every industry. The market, meanwhile, churns out crossovers and sport utility vehicles like there’s no tomorrow. Manufacturers such as Hyundai, for example, offer an



First and foremost, the Italo-American Renegade now has LED headlights with modern-looking graphics. The bumper is also different, and at the rear, the taillights feature X-shaped red extensions instead of the white-finished ones of yesteryear.



Although Jeep hasn’t published images of the interior yet, we do know that the HVAC unit has been swapped for the one in the Compass and the touchscreen display of the Uconnect infotainment system has grown



Jeep mentions the introduction of two newly developed engines, the first displacing 1.0 liter and the second 1.3 liters. What the automaker doesn’t slip is if the 1.6- and 2.0-liter turbo diesels will soldier or not. Jeep plans to phase out diesel by the end of the five-year business plan presented at the beginning of the month by FCA in Balocco, and what’s more, every Jeep



Turning our attention back to the Displayed at the Valentino Park in Turin, the Renegade blends “the legendary Jeep brand's off-road capabilities with dimensions and styling perfect for enjoying the city lifestyle.” But with the 2019 facelift, the subcompact-sized crossover utility vehicle ensures the Renegade “stays ahead of the market and customer demands.”As a rule of thumb, staying ahead of customer demand is impossible in just about every industry. The market, meanwhile, churns out crossovers and sport utility vehicles like there’s no tomorrow. Manufacturers such as Hyundai, for example, offer an EV option for the Kona. And this begs the question, what is Jeep actually on about?First and foremost, the Italo-American Renegade now has LED headlights with modern-looking graphics. The bumper is also different, and at the rear, the taillights feature X-shaped red extensions instead of the white-finished ones of yesteryear.Although Jeep hasn’t published images of the interior yet, we do know that the HVAC unit has been swapped for the one in the Compass and the touchscreen display of the Uconnect infotainment system has grown from 6.5 to 8.4 inches . Other than that, it’s business as usual for the American brother of the Fiat 500X.Jeep mentions the introduction of two newly developed engines, the first displacing 1.0 liter and the second 1.3 liters. What the automaker doesn’t slip is if the 1.6- and 2.0-liter turbo diesels will soldier or not. Jeep plans to phase out diesel by the end of the five-year business plan presented at the beginning of the month by FCA in Balocco, and what’s more, every Jeep will be electrified by the year 2021, with the next-generation Renegade going all-electric.Turning our attention back to the 1.0-liter turbo three-cylinder and 1.3-liter turbo four-cylinder, the two are rated at 120, 150, and 180 horsepower, respectively. Bearing in mind the 2.4-liter naturally aspirated Tigershark available as an option in the United States is rated at 180 horsepower, the 1.3 could serve as a replacement.

Editor's note: Limited trim level pictured. Limited trim level pictured.