2019 Jeep Renegade Facelift Says Cheese To The Camera, Shows LED Headlights

Previously spied
by the carparazzi, and now leaked on Instagram by the Renegade Jeeps Adventure Group, the 2019 Jeep Renegade is fitted with LED headlights with JL Wrangler-inspired graphics. Just as it is the case with the all-new Wrangler, the LED headlights are likely to be offered as an option.
Jeep
’s styling department also moved the fog lights from the lower extremities of the front bumper closer to the center. The relocated fog lights flank the lower grille, and there are no tow hooks to speak of as far as the Renegade in the leaked picture is concerned. Last, but certainly not least, the grille surround also suffered minor modifications.
Renegade Jeeps Adventure Group further published a photograph of the central part of the dashboard. Here, you’ll notice that the Uconnect infotainment system is of the 8.4-inch type
, an upgrade from the pre-facelift model’s optional Uconnect 6.5 Nav and standard Uconnect 5.0 systems.
Beneath the touchscreen display, you’ll notice that Jeep changed the layout of the HVAC controls with buttons sourced from the Compass
. In other words, the Renegade is moving further upmarket, a change that is certain to be reflected in the price of the smallest Jeep currently available.
For future reference, the 2018 Jeep Renegade is listed at $18,445 for the Sport with front-wheel-drive and six-speed manual transmission. Active Drive I full-time four-wheel-drive ups the ante to $19,945, and at the other end of the spectrum, the Trailhawk
and Limited retail at $26,845 and $27,145.
There’s talk on enthusiast forums that Jeep might offer the 2.0-liter Hurricane turbocharged four-cylinder in the 2019 Renegade for the oft-rumored Trackhawk
, but don’t hold your breath just yet. Other voices in the rumor mill expect some sort of hybridization, including a plug-in hybrid powertrain combining a four-cylinder engine with an electric motor.
As for when will Jeep confirm what the 2019 Renegade hides under the hood, it’s hard to tell. With the facelifted Cherokee
coming for the 2019 model year in January at the Detroit Auto Show, chances are it won’t be long now.
