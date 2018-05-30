Italian Unions Voice Concern Over FCA’s 2018 – 2022 Business Plan

On Friday in Balocco, Sergio Marchionne will head Fiat Chrysler’s 2018 Strategy Meeting in front of investors and the media. A lot of mystery surrounds the details of the roadmap to 2022, chief among which is the fate of the Lancia brand.
In addition to the Giulia Coupe, larger SUV, and Alfa Romeo’s electrified lineup, the meeting is expected to see Marchionne confirm the worst case scenario for Fiat. As you might know from a previous story, word on the street is Fiat will stop making small cars in Italy to focus on premium automakers such as Maserati.
Shrinking the footprint of Fiat also means that Jeep steps into the limelight, with the brand anticipated to roll out a sub-Renegade crossover in the coming years. By 2022, FCA intends to grow Jeep from 1.4 million sales per annum to double that.
As part of the strategy, Automotive News reports “Italian unions have voiced concern about the lack of new models, including a decision to ditch production of no-frills cars in the country.” Marchionne, on the other hand, “will likely take the stage for his final act with unprecedented ceremony: wearing a tie.” John Elkann, the head of the Agnelli family that controls Fiat Chrysler, “has the tie waiting in his drawer.” That would be a big change for the sweater-wearing Marchionne, right?
The tie has some symbolism behind it. Some time ago, the head of Fiat Chrysler told the media that he'd wear a tie when FCA gets rid of its industrial debt. Analysts expect Fiat Chrysler to be debt-free by the middle of 2018, and what’s more, FCA is anticipated to outperform the Ford Motor Company in 2018 in terms of profitability with projected earnings of $10.8 billion before interest and taxes.
Last, but certainly not least, the five-year plan is believed to include ambitious goals in regard to electrification. That’s right, ladies and gentlemen! Marchionne will present this part of the plan as well, the man who once urged customers to stay away from the Fiat 500e because every example sold hurts FCA from a financial standpoint.
Based on an interview with Marchionne from 2017, Maserati is expected to spearhead the electrified push with hybrid, plug-in hybrid, and electric models from 2019 onwards. Can we get the Alfieri sports car already, please?
