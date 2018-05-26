5.3 Million Vehicles Recalled in North America by FCA Over Cruise Control Issue

More on this:

1 Jeep Liberty Recalled Once More For Suspension Corrosion Problem

2 Volkswagen Recalls 2018 Polo on Rear Seat Belt Issue

3 BMW Recall Alert: 312,000 Vehicles Affected In The UK

4 Porsche Recalls 918 Spyder Once Again, This Time Over The Connecting Shafts

5 Chevrolet Bolt Recalled Over Battery Failure, PCM Update Will Fix The Problem