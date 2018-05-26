5.3 Million Vehicles Recalled in North America by FCA Over Cruise Control Issue

Remember when General Motors was taking heat for the ignition-switch recall? How about the gas-tank recall of the Jeep brand and the million-plus-vehicle recalls announced every now and then by the Ford Motor Company?
As it happens, North America has been hit by another large-scale recall, this time around covering 4.8 million cars, SUVs, and trucks in the United States and 490,000 vehicles in Canada.
FCA explains that the driver might be unable to cancel cruise control due to a “short-circuit” in a “specific electrical network” of the powertrain control module (PCM). But still, there are ways to mitigate the problem.
FCA US LLC claims that cruise-control acceleration can be overpowered by the vehicle’s brakes. In the case that course of action doesn’t work, the final resort is to place the transmission in N for neutral and to brake accordingly. Once placed in P for park, cruise-control functionality is canceled.
“Notwithstanding the extraordinary circumstances that must exist before a customer would experience a problem, we are taking this action because we are fully committed to vehicle safety,” declared Mark Chernoby, chief technical compliance officer and head of vehicle safety & regulatory compliance for the NAFTA region.
Thankfully enough, the automaker is unaware of any injuries or accidents related to the issue. Speaking of the electrical gremlin that can be fixed with a PCM software upgrade, affected customers will start receiving letters from FCA as early as next week so that they may schedule service appointments in a timely fashion. In the meantime, affected customers are advised to avoid using cruise control.
In addition to the Dodge Journey-based Fiat Freemont sold in markets outside the U.S. and Canada, affected vehicles include the following nameplates and model years:
• 2015-17 Chrysler 200 sedan
• 2014-18 Chrysler 300 sedan
• 2017-18 Chrysler Pacifica minivan
• 2015-18 Dodge Challenger coupe
• 2014-18 Dodge Charger sedan
• 2014-18 Dodge Journey CUV
• 2014-18 Dodge Durango SUV
• 2014-18 Jeep Cherokee SUV
• 2014-18 Jeep Grand Cherokee SUV
• 2018 Jeep Wrangler
• 2014-19 Ram 1500 pickup
• 2014-18 Ram 2500 pickup
• 2014-18 Ram 3500 pickup
• 2014-18 Ram 3500 cab chassis
• 2014-18 Ram 4500/5500 cab chassis
