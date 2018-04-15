autoevolution
 

If FCA Will Put Lancia Up For Sale, Who Should Buy The Italian Automaker?

Even though the Stratos is coming back in the guise of a limited-edition supercar with Ferrari underpinnings, Lancia’s future is uncertain. So uncertain, the Italian motoring media expects Fiat Chrysler to sell the brand to whoever bids most green dollar bills.
Publications such as AlVolante.it believe Lancia will be offered for sale, citing a quote from Sergio Marchionne: “The important thing [for Fiat Chrysler] is to earn, not lose.” And Lancia, as you’re well aware, has been reduced to a one-model, Italy-only brand that’s kept on life support by the rest of the group.

The strategy meeting on June 1st is where Marchionne could announce that Lancia is up for grabs, which begs another question. Which player in the automotive industry would buy it? Produced at a facility in Poland alongside the Fiat 500, the Ypsilon supermini is all the automaker has to its name in addition to its past glory and rallying legacy.

There’s also the matter of profitability, with Lancia bleeding money for many years now. Sales aren’t that great either, with the Ypsilon moving just under 61,000 examples in 2017. According to Fiat Chrysler, Ypsilon sales could number 52,000 in 2018.

Lancia isn’t the only brand within the group that’s one step away from eternal rest, with Chrysler kept alive by the 300 (a 14-year-old design from the standpoint of the LX platform) and Pacifica. The future of Chrysler will be laid out at the Balocco meeting as well, with the business plan valid until 2022.

The plan is of utmost importance to the Italo-American automotive group, more so because Sergio Marchionne will step down from his seat as head honcho right after 2018 ends. As things are now, there are three possible outcomes for Lancia.

First things first, FCA will let it die if no buyer can be found. On the other hand, FCA could think out of the box, turning Lancia into an EV brand.

Last, but certainly not least, the biggest automakers in the world could come to the automaker’s rescue, with an emphasis on Volkswagen, Toyota, and the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi alliance.
