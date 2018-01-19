Sergio Marchionne On Alfa Romeo’s Revival: “We’re In Nursery School”

When it comes to overpromising in the automotive world, Sergio Marchionne and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles are the biggest offenders that come to mind. And no other FCA-owned automaker offends more than Alfa Romeo
The revival of the brand was announced with great pomp and circumstance, and was made possible by the Giorgio platform developed with the help of Ferrari. The Giulia
sedan is the car that headed the upturn. It’s a great machine in both regular and Quadrifoglio forms, but it must be highlighted it took Alfa Romeo nearly a year since the world premiere to roll out the Giulia.
Then came the Stelvio
crossover utility vehicle, which debuted at the 2016 Los Angeles Auto Show and is a proper driver’s car. Cutting straight to the chase, Alfa Romeo has been reinventing itself for the past three years or so. So what does Sergio Marchionne have to say about Alfa Romeo’s current state of affairs? Well, you already know from the headline, isn’t it?
Speaking to Wheels Mag on the sidelines of the 2018 Detroit Auto Show, the head honcho of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles
declared: “We’re in nursery school. I think we just started.”
Dearest Sergio, everybody knows that Alfa Romeo overpromised and failed to deliver on the original version of the product plan.
For the sake of factuality, the $7 billion future product offensive announced in May 2014 made it clear that all the new models would be launched by 2018. Care to guess how’s that going? Here’s another excerpt from Wheels Mag
's report: “It’s going to take until 2022 to see the full effect. Not developing Alfa, not developing Maserati would be economically suicidal for FCA.”
Close but no cigar, Sergio. Speaking of economic suicide, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles is looking into greater group synergies. To this effect, the Giorgio platform could be borrowed by the likes of Dodge and Jeep, and even Maserati’s platform
could prove useful to the American part of FCA.
If there's anything we can learn from the Giorgio project and Alfa Romeo's revival
, that can be summed up as "expect to be disappointed. Again."