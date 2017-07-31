Chrysler's Two-Model Lineup Makes People Wonder About Its Future

This scenario is ominous, to say the least, especially when you remember what happened to Lancia
under FCA's rule. Then there’s the problem with the 300, which is too old, too expensive, and too irrelevant in this day and age. Only the Pacifica minivan keeps the company going into the near future, but Chrysler is in dire need of new products if it plans on making a comeback.
How Chrysler got itself in this situation beggars belief, and at the same time, it’s almost impossible to explain. Blame poor management or the lack of R&D funds, the truth of the matter is straightforward: CEO Sergio Marchionne needs to put things in motion before he takes his leave from FCA
.
Only recently, Marchionne let it slip that Fiat Chrysler will publish a five-year plan
for the period between 2018 and 2022 early next year, before the chief executive officer appoints his successor. The details of the product plan are not known at the present moment, but it’s likely Chrysler won’t be left out.
Most people in the industry believe that the 300 will be renewed along with the Dodge Charger and Challenger sometime before the end of the decade. The biggest “what if”
of the matter is the platform, which might have something to do with the Alfa Romeo Giulia’s underpinnings. At the same time, conflicting reports
point out at a complete redesign for 2021.
Whatever the future holds for the 300, the problem is still there and a question as to why Chrysler
has only two models in its lineup has yet to be answered. A new Crossfire would be nice, as would a new PT Cruiser.