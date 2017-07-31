autoevolution

Chrysler's Two-Model Lineup Makes People Wonder About Its Future

31 Jul 2017, 11:02 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Industry
Criticized for copying the roofline of the Hyundai Sonata and discontinued over underwhelming reception from the U.S. public, Chrysler regrets the decision to put the 200 into production. But at the same time, Fiat Chrysler’s equivalent to General Motors’ Cadillac hasn’t made any real effort to turn things around. In fact, the automaker is currently reduced to a two-model lineup.
11 photos
Chrysler 300Chrysler 300Chrysler 300Chrysler 300Chrysler 300Chrysler Pacifica HybridChrysler Pacifica HybridChrysler Pacifica HybridChrysler Pacifica HybridChrysler Pacifica Hybrid
This scenario is ominous, to say the least, especially when you remember what happened to Lancia under FCA's rule. Then there’s the problem with the 300, which is too old, too expensive, and too irrelevant in this day and age. Only the Pacifica minivan keeps the company going into the near future, but Chrysler is in dire need of new products if it plans on making a comeback.

How Chrysler got itself in this situation beggars belief, and at the same time, it’s almost impossible to explain. Blame poor management or the lack of R&D funds, the truth of the matter is straightforward: CEO Sergio Marchionne needs to put things in motion before he takes his leave from FCA.

Only recently, Marchionne let it slip that Fiat Chrysler will publish a five-year plan for the period between 2018 and 2022 early next year, before the chief executive officer appoints his successor. The details of the product plan are not known at the present moment, but it’s likely Chrysler won’t be left out.

Most people in the industry believe that the 300 will be renewed along with the Dodge Charger and Challenger sometime before the end of the decade. The biggest “what if” of the matter is the platform, which might have something to do with the Alfa Romeo Giulia’s underpinnings. At the same time, conflicting reports point out at a complete redesign for 2021.

Whatever the future holds for the 300, the problem is still there and a question as to why Chrysler has only two models in its lineup has yet to be answered. A new Crossfire would be nice, as would a new PT Cruiser.
Chrysler 300 sedan Chrysler Pacifica minivan Chrysler industry
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) 2017 Sinaia Concours d'Elegance: A 77-Year Disappearance2017 Sinaia Concours d'Elegance: A 77-Year Disappearance
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Five Signs You Need To Take Your Car To Get Serviced Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on An Automobile From Wrecks and Rust to Riches: A Story of Passion and BusinessFrom Wrecks and Rust to Riches: A Story of Passion and Business
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? BMW TwinPower Turbo Engines Explained Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips Ten Cheap Car Hacks That May Help You Deal With Day-To-Day Issues Modern Car Technologies That Aren't So ModernModern Car Technologies That Aren't So Modern
Just Say No to Fake Design Elements on Cars Travel Checklist & Tips For a Long Car Journey Age of Enlightenment With a Mazda MX-5 RF on The TransfagarasanAge of Enlightenment With a Mazda MX-5 RF on The Transfagarasan
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1