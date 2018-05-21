2030 Jeep Wrangler DJ Wins Drive for Design Competition

The competition was intended only for students in grades 10-12 that are legal U.S. resident attending a U.S. high school. Only one design per candidate was permitted, showing either the exterior of the Wrangler or its interior, and it must have been the original work of the respective student.There are three winning drawings selected by the jury comprised of FCA U.S. Product Design Office members. The announcement was made well after the deadline initially announced by the carmaker, May 4.The winners come from Miami, Florida, and Buffalo, New York. The best design of them all, called the Jeep Wrangler DJ, was considered to be that of Miami-resident Eduard Cret.The winners of the competition will be handed several different prizes. These include a personal one-on-one day of design inside the FCA Product Design Office and a two-week summer automotive design course at Lawrence Technological University, which is an FCA partner for the contest.“We wanted to connect with young artists early in their curriculum and help guide them in the right direction to begin a career in automotive design,” said Mark Trostle, FCA’s head of design.“The creative perspective on all this year’s submissions were inventive and exceptional as you could truly see the inspiration, objective and emotion behind each concept.”Additionally, a pass for the EyesOn Design Vision Honored Black Tie and Silent Auction and three passes to EyesOn Design Car Show in Grosse Pointe, Michigan this June will also end up in possession of the three students.The winner will be encouraged to continue his design career by being handed a Wacom MobileStudio Pro 16 computer and an Apple iPad.