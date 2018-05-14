FCA Believed to Confirm Giulia Coupe, New SUV at June 2018 Strategy Meeting

On June 1 in Balocco, the chief executive officer of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles will announce the 2018 – 2022 business plan of the company Sergio Marchionne is heading since 2004. And this plan is important to both the automaker and Sergio, who’ll be leaving FCA in 2019 to pursue other opportunities. Such as a cocktail on a beach in the Caribbean.
It remains to be seen how history will judge Marchionne for his stint at Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, which has oftentimes been rocky and sometimes brilliant. His biggest goal for 2018 is to make FCA debt-free by the middle of the year. What’s more, the $10.8 billion earnings before interest in taxes for the whole year could mean that FCA would best the Ford Motor Company in terms of profitability.
On the other hand, the strategy meeting at Alfa Romeo’s historic racing circuit is expected to shed light on two all-new models for the company. One of them is the larger-than-Stelvio SUV, with the other coming in the form of the Giulia Coupe. Both models are expected to introduce hybrid technology to Alfa Romeo’s lineup.
This is not the first time we’ve heard that Alfa Romeo plans to go hybrid. Back in November 2017, the automaker’s OEM service site listed a 350-horsepower option for the 2.0-liter turbocharged Giulia, probably aided by an integrated-starter generator and 48-volt electrical system. Or is it an electricity-driven turbocharger?
According to chief technical officer Roberto Fedeli, Alfa Romeo obtained “350 to 400 horsepower” from “coupling a four-cylinder with the 48-volt e-turbo.” This development in powertrain technology shouldn’t come as a surprise for a couple of reasons. In addition to the Worldwide Harmonized Light Vehicle Test Procedure, don’t forget that Alfa Romeo is the main sponsor of the Sauber team, which runs a hybrid power unit of Ferrari origin in the king motorsport.
As for the mid-size SUV that will slot above the Stelvio, the newcomer is believed to bear the codename Tipo 964. Expected to be offered with the 350- to 400-bhp powertrain previewed by Fedeli, the 964 is anticipated to be manufactured alongside the Maserati Levante in Turin, Italy at the Stabilimento Mirafiori plant.
The Giulia Coupe, on the other hand, is rumored to top with a better-than-Quadrifoglio option with 650 PS (641 bhp). The suck-squeeze-bang-blow comes courtesy of the 2.9-liter twin-turbo V6 from the Quadrifoglio plus Formula 1-style ERS technology. According to Autocar, the energy recovery system is “a development of the HY-KERS powertrain developed by Ferrari and Magneti Marelli for the LaFerrari.”
