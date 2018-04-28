autoevolution
 

Alfa 147 GTA Is Awesome When Upgraded, Deserves More Love

28 Apr 2018, 19:25 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
I don't know about you guys, but I had a photo of the GTA on my bedroom wall. I couldn't afford one and considered the still powerful 2-liter version of the 147 hatchback until they started rusting and breaking down by the size of the road.
4 photos
Alfa 147 GTA Is Awesome When Upgraded, Deserves More LoveAlfa 147 GTA Is Awesome When Upgraded, Deserves More LoveAlfa 147 GTA Is Awesome When Upgraded, Deserves More Love
After that, Alfa didn't make a hatch that could get your pulse racing, so I and the rest of the world fell out of love with the unique car. Car Throttle has made it its business to re-visit cars we forgot about, like the Lexus SC 430 from about a week ago or the Fiat 20V Coupe.

Like any Alfa, the 147 had some flaws, which were amplified by the 3.2-liter V6 they dropped under the hood. It was terrible - there's no need to sugarcoat it. But the reviewer says modern technology can fix almost everything.

We're not talking about tasteless tuning, just a mechanical limited slip differential, much better tires, KW coilover suspension and better brakes. It now just grips, goes and sounds brilliant doing it.

So, that probably wet your appetite for GTA ownership. But you still have to consider all the mechanical flaws. Wouldn't it be awesome if a professional who repairs and upgrades Alfas told you what's what? Well, luckily...

The mechanic says the suspension arms and bushes are really fragile. Oil coolant pipes can burst and is a huge issue. Even a car with a rust-protective undercoat has some spots!

The engine also suffers from problems like blown head gaskets, timing belts, broken electronics. The interior doesn't have many issues... except the seat bolsters, air conditioning and door handles.

Your best chance is buying a well maintained and expensive car, not the dirt-cheap GTA. That's probably going to put you off, but as the owner of this particular car says, there's nothing quite like it.

Alfa Romeo 147 GTA Alfa Romeo GTA Hot Hatch Car Throttle
Tank Vs. Well How to Avoid City Traffic Jams Like a Boss Pacific Point Nemo, Final Resting Place of Humanity's SpacecraftPacific Point Nemo, Final Resting Place of Humanity's Spacecraft
Booth Girls Have Cooties Nissan Brain-to-Vehicle Technology First Details SpaceX Big Falcon Rocket, Humanity's First SpaceshipSpaceX Big Falcon Rocket, Humanity's First Spaceship
Tesla's Response to the Model X Crash Is Just Not Good Enough Qualcomm Car-to-Everything Communication Details Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Auf Wiedersehen, Diesel? Mercedes Digital Light First Look Thy Name Shall Be MercedesThy Name Shall Be Mercedes
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How Sweden’s Electric Road Network Will Work NASA Lunar Outpost – The Gateway to Our FutureNASA Lunar Outpost – The Gateway to Our Future
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Toyota Beat Volkswagen. And That’s That. The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Digital Transformer - The Mill BlackbirdDigital Transformer - The Mill Blackbird
ALFA ROMEO models:
ALFA ROMEO MiToALFA ROMEO MiTo MiniALFA ROMEO Stelvio QuadrifoglioALFA ROMEO Stelvio Quadrifoglio Medium SUVALFA ROMEO StelvioALFA ROMEO Stelvio Medium SUVALFA ROMEO 33 StradaleALFA ROMEO 33 Stradale CoupeALFA ROMEO Giulia VeloceALFA ROMEO Giulia Veloce MediumAll ALFA ROMEO models  
 
 