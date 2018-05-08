Alfa Romeo Treats The MiTo Veloce S, Giulietta Veloce S to Black-and-Red Visuals

The MiTo and Giulietta need no introduction, as both hatchbacks are the oldest in Alfa Romeo’s model lineup. But because they’re so long in the tooth (the MiTo was introduced in 2008, Giulietta in 2010), the two are in dire need of some specialness.
This is where the Veloce S enters the scene, a special edition limited to 200 examples for the MiTo and 200 for the Giulietta. Available in select European markets, both models are finished in the blackest paint available, contrasting nicely with the red detailing used for the badging, brake calipers, and side decals.
Red inlays are also visible in the front and rear bumpers, emphasizing the aggressive character of the Veloce specification. The MiTo Veloce S and Giulietta Veloce S feature something called Carbon Look for the radiator grille, mirrors, and front-bumper moldings. 18-inch matte black alloy wheels, privacy glass, rear parking sensors, and automatic climate control are also included.
In terms of onboard functionality, the MiTo is equipped with Alfa Connect 7.0-inch infotainment, an Alpine-developed system that comes with a parking camera, HDMI input and USB port, as well as Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone mirroring. The Giulietta, on the other hand, adds Mopar Connect functionality.
Being the larger, more powerful, and more expensive of the two, the Giulietta Veloce S is gifted with the Gran Turismo sports exhaust system by Magneti Marelli 1919 elaborations. What that means in Alfa Romeo jargon is, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a louder, more hair-raising Giulietta than this ominous-looking hot hatchback here.
The MiTo Veloce S is priced at 26,900 euros in Germany, churns out 170 horsepower from a 1.4-liter turbocharged four-cylinder, and shifts gears by way of a six-speed dual-clutch transmission. The Giulietta Veloce S, by comparison, hides a 1.75-liter turbocharged four-cylinder under the hood, rated at 240 horsepower. Also matched with the Alfa TCT gearbox, the bigger brother is priced at 38,550 euros.
Red inlays are also visible in the front and rear bumpers, emphasizing the aggressive character of the Veloce specification. The MiTo Veloce S and Giulietta Veloce S feature something called Carbon Look for the radiator grille, mirrors, and front-bumper moldings. 18-inch matte black alloy wheels, privacy glass, rear parking sensors, and automatic climate control are also included.
In terms of onboard functionality, the MiTo is equipped with Alfa Connect 7.0-inch infotainment, an Alpine-developed system that comes with a parking camera, HDMI input and USB port, as well as Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone mirroring. The Giulietta, on the other hand, adds Mopar Connect functionality.
Being the larger, more powerful, and more expensive of the two, the Giulietta Veloce S is gifted with the Gran Turismo sports exhaust system by Magneti Marelli 1919 elaborations. What that means in Alfa Romeo jargon is, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a louder, more hair-raising Giulietta than this ominous-looking hot hatchback here.
The MiTo Veloce S is priced at 26,900 euros in Germany, churns out 170 horsepower from a 1.4-liter turbocharged four-cylinder, and shifts gears by way of a six-speed dual-clutch transmission. The Giulietta Veloce S, by comparison, hides a 1.75-liter turbocharged four-cylinder under the hood, rated at 240 horsepower. Also matched with the Alfa TCT gearbox, the bigger brother is priced at 38,550 euros.