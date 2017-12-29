New Alfa Romeo SUV Coming By 2020 With Mild-Hybrid Powertrain

The D-SUV or Tipo 949
materialized in the Stelvio, but Alfa Romeo won’t be stopping here with its sport utility vehicle offensive. The Italian automaker that came back from the brink of death thanks to the know-how of Ferrari and a world-class platform in the form of the Giorgio will introduce a second utility vehicle by decade’s end, a large one of those.
It’s anybody’s guess how the newcomer will be called and what’s its codename. What we know for sure is that it will ride on an elongated version of the Giorgio
rear- and all-wheel-drive vehicle architecture. “The Stelvio for sure is an example of Alfa DNA, why don’t we translate that in a car which is a little big bigger?,”
said Alfa Romeo chief technical officer Roberto Fedeli.
Speaking to Auto Express
, the CTO went on with the teasing: “We have to marry the new car with the right level of electrification. Plug-in hybrid could be a problem for the Alfa DNA point of view, but for instance, a 48-volt mild-hybrid solution is something that we can do without losing anything.”
Considering that all of FCA is making the switch to mild hybridization, it’s clear what will happen next.
Expected to weigh approximately 200 kilograms more than the Stelvio (which tips the scales at 1,660 kilograms), the BMW X5- and Porsche Cayenne-rivaling sport utility vehicle will start arriving in dealer showrooms in around two years. A seven-seat configuration is also possible for Alfa Romeo
to compete with likes of the Volvo XC90. What’s in it for the powertrain?
“I’m quite happy about the result we have obtained coupling a four-cylinder with the 48-volt e-turbo,”
declared Fedeli, quoting an output of 350 to 400 brake horsepower from the 2.0-liter turbocharged engine and the electric turbocharger. Turbo diesel options and the Quadrifoglio-spec twin-turbo V6 should also be offered, as should the ZF 8HP transmission.
About the Giulietta-replacing rear-wheel-drive hatchback
we’ve all been waiting for, it will reportedly be ready for production after 2020. As for the Alfa Romeo 4C, the big bosses still don’t know if it’s worth investing in a second generation or reinventing the concept altogether.