Leaked: Alfa Romeo Giulia Getting 350 HP 2-Liter Turbo? Is It Hybrid?

The FCA OEM service site is now showing a new 350 Horsepower engine option for the 2.0L Giulia. The site shows global service info so I am not sure if it us US bound. pic.twitter.com/HhdBU9I1qC — Bozi Tatarevic (@hoonable) November 9, 2017

Just to give you a few examples, there's the Audi A4 2.0 TFSI with 252from its 2.0 TFSI, or the 248 HP BMW 330i. And those aren't exactly old engines under the German hoods.Bozi Tatarevic grabbed an image from Mopar Tech Authority, FCA’s OEM service site, and posted it to Twitter yesterday. There, the Giulia is listed as having a 350 HP 2.0-liter engine of the turbocharged variety.Not only is this new to the entire Fiat-Chrysler family, but there aren't any four-bangers that come close. The Volvo T6 engine does come close at 320 PS (316-hp), but it uses both a supercharger and a turbocharger to do so.To be honest, we're surprised by Alfa's move. The company could have just developed a de-tuned version of the 2.9-liter in the Giulia QV. By installing less exotic components, they could have gotten a less strained and cheaper V6 to compete with the Mercedes-C43, Jaguar XE 35t, Audi S4 and BMW 340i. Coul a smaller engine be a way to keep weight down for the Veloce model?One of the comments states that the new powertrain combines the 280 HP engine with a 48-volt electric system and e-assisted turbocharger to produce 350 HP. Apparently, it's destined to arrive in the USA for the 2019 model year."You know what'd fix our reliability issues? More boost," another comment jokes.But if the Giulia does get a 48-volt system, that wouldn't be a joking matter for the Germans. While BMW, Audi, and Mercedes all have such systems in production or coming up, none are found in their compact executive cars. So Alfa's 2019MY launch will be groundbreaking.