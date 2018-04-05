Rumor: Alfa Romeo Giulia Coupe To Debut By Year’s End With Hybrid Power

Stop right here if you’ve heard this one before, but Alfa Romeo is anticipated to roll out a two-door coupe Giulia by the end of 2018 for the 2019 model year. Citing “Autocar’s sources,” the British publication reports that two powertrains are under development, both featuring Formula 1-style ERS technology from the LaFerrari.
The Giulia Coupe, according to the report, will be offered with a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder and the 2.9-liter twin-turbo V6 from the Quadrifoglio. As for combined output, Autocar reports 345 brake horsepower (make that 350 in metric horsepower) for the inline-4 and 641 bhp (650 PS) for the V6 powertrain.
Based on the Giulia and riding on the compact executive sedan’s Giorgio platform, the Giulia Coupe is “rumored in some quarters to be badged Sprint – although GTV would be historically more appropriate.” From the point of view of exterior design, it’s natural to assume that everything from the front doors rearward will be modified to some degree, including length of the doors and profile of the roofline.
The publication isn’t sure about the trunk’s design, arguing that both a conventional lid and a hatchback could be on the cards. Moving on past practicality and design, there’s a question that must be posed. The Giulia and Stelvio, as you’re aware by now, aren’t too reliable. With this notion in mind, can you imagine what it means to integrate the Magneti Marelli-sourced energy recovery system into the drivetrain?
Provided that Alfa Romeo can sort out the reliability, the Giulia Coupe with the hybridized V6 would be the most powerful production car ever offered by the Italian automaker. For starters, it would be 20 horsepower short of the Ferrari 488 GTB. And needless to point this out, but the Mercedes-AMG C63 S Coupe, BMW M4 GTS, and Audi RS5 Coupe can’t hold a candle to 650 PS and heaven knows how much torque. As is, the Giulia Quadrifoglio has 600 Nm (440 lb-ft) to offer.
In addition to the topics discussed earlier, don’t forget pricing. As a coupe gifted with hybrid get-up-and-go, the Giulia Coupe with the range-topping powertrain will cost a lot more than the Quadrifoglio sedan ($73,700). Color us surprised if this fellow, if it will ever happen, won’t start $90,000 or thereabouts for the V6 option.
Oh, and another thing. Have you ever seen pictures of two-door Giulia prototypes? Neither did we.
Based on the Giulia and riding on the compact executive sedan’s Giorgio platform, the Giulia Coupe is “rumored in some quarters to be badged Sprint – although GTV would be historically more appropriate.” From the point of view of exterior design, it’s natural to assume that everything from the front doors rearward will be modified to some degree, including length of the doors and profile of the roofline.
The publication isn’t sure about the trunk’s design, arguing that both a conventional lid and a hatchback could be on the cards. Moving on past practicality and design, there’s a question that must be posed. The Giulia and Stelvio, as you’re aware by now, aren’t too reliable. With this notion in mind, can you imagine what it means to integrate the Magneti Marelli-sourced energy recovery system into the drivetrain?
Provided that Alfa Romeo can sort out the reliability, the Giulia Coupe with the hybridized V6 would be the most powerful production car ever offered by the Italian automaker. For starters, it would be 20 horsepower short of the Ferrari 488 GTB. And needless to point this out, but the Mercedes-AMG C63 S Coupe, BMW M4 GTS, and Audi RS5 Coupe can’t hold a candle to 650 PS and heaven knows how much torque. As is, the Giulia Quadrifoglio has 600 Nm (440 lb-ft) to offer.
In addition to the topics discussed earlier, don’t forget pricing. As a coupe gifted with hybrid get-up-and-go, the Giulia Coupe with the range-topping powertrain will cost a lot more than the Quadrifoglio sedan ($73,700). Color us surprised if this fellow, if it will ever happen, won’t start $90,000 or thereabouts for the V6 option.
Oh, and another thing. Have you ever seen pictures of two-door Giulia prototypes? Neither did we.