Alfa Romeo Recalls Stelvio Over Water Leaks, Electrical Problems

Ever since the Italians started making cars, reliability was something they couldn’t do as good as the Germans. To this effect, owning an Alfa Romeo could be a headache-inducing experience. And as it happens, the Stelvio has been recalled for the fourth time in four months in the United States, this time for corrosion issues.
Called back in two separate recalls, the Stelvio has seen better days. The first operation involves 12,595 examples of the compact luxury SUV, with Alfa Romeo explaining that water can leak into the body control modules. In the presence of humidity, the connectors and modules can corrode, translating to a lot of trouble.
Fiat Chrysler opened an investigation in September 2017, following a warranty claim about corrosion build-up on the front wiring harness connector. Then FCA decided to open an investigation into how many of the vehicle’s electrical functions can fail, and the results weren’t pretty at all. Given these circumstances, what can be done?
According to Alfa Romeo, authorized dealers are instructed to install additional sealing protection at the A-pillars, thus preventing water from entering the modules and connectors. May 18th, 2018 is the date when the recall is scheduled to begin.
For the second operation, also affecting 12,595 units of the Stelvio, the liftgate can open without warning while driving under 3 miles per hour. The reason for this problem? Corrosion, of course! Alfa Romeo discovered that water could leak through the seals in the rear liftgate panels and through the sealing at the taillights.
The recall begins on May 18th and dealers will install additional sealing protection to prevent humidity from building up on the electrical components. In both instances, the cars were made between March 20th, 2017 and February 14th, 2018.
In addition to Alfa Romeo’s customer service hotline (1-844-253-2872), owners can inquire about the recalls by calling the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration at 1-888-327-4236. Alternatively, the NHTSA offers a look-up by VIN search tool.
Fiat Chrysler opened an investigation in September 2017, following a warranty claim about corrosion build-up on the front wiring harness connector. Then FCA decided to open an investigation into how many of the vehicle’s electrical functions can fail, and the results weren’t pretty at all. Given these circumstances, what can be done?
According to Alfa Romeo, authorized dealers are instructed to install additional sealing protection at the A-pillars, thus preventing water from entering the modules and connectors. May 18th, 2018 is the date when the recall is scheduled to begin.
For the second operation, also affecting 12,595 units of the Stelvio, the liftgate can open without warning while driving under 3 miles per hour. The reason for this problem? Corrosion, of course! Alfa Romeo discovered that water could leak through the seals in the rear liftgate panels and through the sealing at the taillights.
The recall begins on May 18th and dealers will install additional sealing protection to prevent humidity from building up on the electrical components. In both instances, the cars were made between March 20th, 2017 and February 14th, 2018.
In addition to Alfa Romeo’s customer service hotline (1-844-253-2872), owners can inquire about the recalls by calling the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration at 1-888-327-4236. Alternatively, the NHTSA offers a look-up by VIN search tool.