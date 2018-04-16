autoevolution
 

Elon Musk Blames Model 3 Production Delays on Crazy Conveyor Belts

16 Apr 2018, 9:22 UTC ·
by
The entire world knows that Elon Musk has a thing against artificial intelligence. That hasn’t stopped him however from using incipient such technologies both in his vehicles, in the shape of the Autopilot, and in his factory, in the form of assembly robots, conveyor systems and other machines.
Ever since the launch of the Model 3, the high number of orders sent Musk’s Tesla gasping for air. Only recently, after a rollercoaster ride for both investors and the customers did Tesla manage to get a bit on track when it comes to production levels.

Having slept several times in recent weeks on the factory floor, in an attempt to oversee production, Musk has also managed to identify the problem that has plagued the assembly lines: conveyor belts.

In an interview with CBS’ Gayle King, Musk said part of the delay was caused by a “crazy, complex network of conveyor belts” that kept acting up and messing the CEO’s plans. He later added on Twitter that excessive automation at Tesla was his mistake.

As for those still waiting for their order for a Model 3 to get through and getting increasingly anxious, Musk told King they should not worry.

“There shouldn’t be a question mark as to whether somebody’s gonna get their car, it’s just, yes, you’ll definitely get your car. It’s gonna be six to nine months longer than expected.”

There have been order cancellations, Musk admitted, but he stopped short of saying how many people decided to spend their money on an electric model from some other manufacturer.

With all the production issues dangling over its head, the Model 3 is America’s best selling electrified car this year. Tesla reported for the first quarter 8,180 Model 3 cars were delivered, more than plug-in hybrid Toyota Prius Prime (6,468 cars) or the electric Chevrolet Bolt (4,375 units).
