Elon Musk Blames Model 3 Production Delays on Crazy Conveyor Belts

The entire world knows that Elon Musk has a thing against artificial intelligence. That hasn’t stopped him however from using incipient such technologies both in his vehicles, in the shape of the Autopilot, and in his factory, in the form of assembly robots, conveyor systems and other machines.

Having slept several times in recent weeks on the factory floor, in an attempt to oversee production, Musk has also managed to identify the problem that has plagued the assembly lines: conveyor belts.



As for those still waiting for their order for a Model 3 to get through and getting increasingly anxious, Musk told King they should not worry.



“There shouldn’t be a question mark as to whether somebody’s gonna get their car, it’s just, yes, you’ll definitely get your car. It’s gonna be six to nine months longer than expected.”



There have been order cancellations, Musk admitted, but he stopped short of saying how many people decided to spend their money on an electric model from some other manufacturer.



