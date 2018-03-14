autoevolution
2018 Alfa Romeo 4C Receives Competizione And Italia Special Editions

Questions: which is the current flagship of the Alfa Romeo lineup? If you thought Giulia sedan or Stelvio crossover, the fact of the matter is that the 4C has halo status. And despite its age, the mid-engined sports car is much obliged to tempt you away from segment rivals such as the Alpine A110 and Porsche 718 Boxster.
As we wait for Alfa Romeo to introduce the facelift for the 2019 model year, the Italian automaker decided to bring two special editions of the 4C to the Geneva Motor Show. And both of them look really good, as you can tell from the gallery.

108 units of each will be made, with the 4C Competizione coming as a coupe and 4C Italia in Spider form. And yes, both are propelled by the 1.75-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine we know from the Giulietta Quadrifoglio Verde, sending 240 horsepower to the rear wheels through a dual-clutch transmission with six gears.

Painted in a matte shade of Vesuvio Grey, the Competizione can be furthered by an optional livery that comes at no cost to the customer. Also featured is a selection of carbon fiber details, namely the headlight moldings, side air intakes, mirror caps, rear spoiler, and roof. The 18-/19-inch dark-finish wheels are complemented by red brake calipers, and the single-exit Akrapovic exhaust system is made from titanium.

The 4C Italia, meanwhile, trades some of the visual aggressiveness for a more elegant, refined character. The Misano Blue exterior color is joined by yellow-painted brake calipers, two stickers reading “Spider Italia” located under the side air intakes, two tailpipes for the exhaust system, and an Alpine premium audio system.

As far as the cabin design is concerned, the Italia features yellow stitching on the seats, dashboard, and steering wheel. The Competizione, on the other hand, is wrapped in leather and microfiber, with red stitching featured here and there.

Top speed? That would be 258 km/h (160 miles per hour) for the Competizione, with 100 km/h (62 mph) coming in 4.5 seconds. The final touch, as you would expect from a special edition, is a dashboard plaque that certifies the exclusive nature of the car.
