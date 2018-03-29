2018 Alfa Romeo Giulia And Stelvio Receive Nero Edizione Package

The Giulia and Stelvio are the most popular Alfa Romeo models in the U.S. But the Italian automaker wants to sell more of them, and this gets us to the Nero Edizione.
A packaged designed to make the Giulia and Stelvio look better, the Nero Edizione is exclusive to models equipped with the 2.0-liter turbocharged all-aluminum engine. Despite the trivial displacement, the four-pot is rated at 280 horsepower and 306 pound-feet (415 Nm) of torque. A different version of the Global Medium Engine – bettered by mild hybridization - is available in the 2018 Jeep Wrangler.
So what does the Nero Edizione package contain? In the Giulia, the list of contents starts with 19-inch Dark Miron wheels and a similar finish for the V Scudetto grille surround, side mirror caps, and badging. Monotone wheel caps, gloss-black window surrounds, darkened headlamp bezels, and dark exhaust tips are included as well.
The Stelvio Nero Edizione features the same pieces as the Giulia, but levels up to 20-inch Dark Miron wheels, rear fascia applique, and gloss-black roof rails. Both models can be had with custom-painted brake calipers, as long as the finish is black, red, or yellow. The Nero Edizione, regrettably, doesn’t feature interior upgrades.
All in all, this package is meant to bring the car closer to the Quadrifoglio in terms of visual appeal. The bragging right for superlative performance, however, remains with the Quadrifoglio. Compared to the bone-stock Giulia and Stelvio, the range-topper has 505 horsepower and 443 pound-feet (600 Nm) of torque to offer from a 2.9-liter twin-turbo V6 blunderbuss that’s related to the Ferrari F154 V8.
The Giulia Quadrifoglio and Stelvio Quadrifoglio may boast the same output and eight-speed automatic transmission, but there’s a notable difference between the two. In addition to superior ride height, the Stelvio comes standard with all-wheel-drive. The Giulia Quadrifoglio, on the other hand, sends drive to the rearmost axle.
What’s next for Alfa Romeo, you ask? In the second half of 2018, the 4C will go through the mid-cycle facelift.
